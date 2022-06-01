Women-led development has been our top priority from the very beginning: PM Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi said that in the last 8 years the government has left no stone unturned in the empowerment of women. Shri Modi also said that as a result of women-led development, the lives of crores of our mothers, sisters and daughters have become easier and they are contributing immensely in the progress of the country.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“बीते 8 वर्षों में नारी शक्ति के सशक्तिकरण में सरकार ने कोई कोर-कसर नहीं छोड़ी है। महिलाओं के नेतृत्व में विकास को शुरू से ही प्राथमिकता दी गई है। इसी का परिणाम है कि हमारी करोड़ों माताओं, बहनों और बेटियों का जीवन आसान हुआ है और वे देश के उत्थान में बढ़-चढ़कर योगदान दे रही हैं।”