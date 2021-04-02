With more than 6000 RKM, Railways log highest ever figures in Electrification of routes and Show astonishing 37 % jump in one year

New Delhi: Indian Railways has logged highest ever electrification of sections covering 6,015 Route Kilometer (RKM)in single year during 2020-21.

Despite COVID pandemic, It has surpassed the previous highest of 5,276 RKM achieved in 2018-19.

It is a proud moment for Indian Railways for achieving target of 6000 km plus electrification project completion during tough time 2020-21. Indian Railways is becoming environment friendly and energy secured.

The latest Broad Gauge network of Indian Railways is 63,949 Route kilometer (RKM) and with 740 km of Konkan Railway is 64,689 RKM, out of which 45,881 RKM i.e. 71 % have been electrified by 31.03.2021.

A lot of emphasis has been given to Railway Electrification in recent years with a view to reduce the Nation’s dependence on imported petroleum-based energy and to enhance the country’s energy security, with a vision of providing eco-friendly, faster and energy-efficient mode of transportation.

More than 5 times electrification was achieved during (2014-21) last seven years as compared to during 2007-14. Since 2014, a record 24,080 RKM (37% of present Broad Gauge routes) have been electrified against electrification of 4,337 RKM (7% of present Broad Gauge routes) during 2007-14.

Out of total 45,881 RKM electrified so far, 34 % has been electrified in last three years only.

Indian Railways has also commissioned a record 56 TSSs ( Traction Sub Stations ) during 2020-21, as against previous best of 42, which is an improvement of 33% despite COVID pandemic.

A total of 201 Traction Sub Stations have been commissioned during last seven years as well.

Some of the Major sections electrified by the Indian Railways over the year are as follows-

S.No. Major route

1. Mumbai-Howrah via Jabalpur

2. Delhi-Darbhanga-Jaynagar

3. Gorakhpur-Varanasi via Aunrihar

4. Jabalpur-Nainpur-Gondia- Ballarshah

5. Chennai-Trichy

6. Indore-Guna-Gwalior-Amritsar

7. Delhi-Jaipur-Udaipur

8. New Delhi-New coochbehar-Srirampur Assam via Patna & Katihar

9. Ajmer-Howrah

10. Mumbai-Marwar

11. Delhi-Moradabad-Tanakpur

Indian Railways has planned to fully electrify its tracks by December 2023.

Total Rail electrification would contribute to the goal of “net zero” emissions by 2030 by drawing its entire electrical load from renewable energy sources.