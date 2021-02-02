With Major Reforms, IPICOL successfully submits the State Reforms Action Plan – 2020

Bhubaneswar: IPICOL has successfully completed submission for the state of Odisha the evidence of reforms implemented under State Reform Action Plan (SRAP) – 2020 as stipulated by DPIIT, Government of India. SRAP is a list of 301 recommendations to be undertaken by states and union territories to improve the business environment for setting up and operating industries in the State.

As part of this exercise, IPICOL coordinated with 18 departments and organisations of the Government of Odisha to ensure successful implementation of the recommended reform action points. The key reform areas included: Investment enablers, labour reform enablers, sectoral reforms, public procurement, commercial dispute resolution enablers etc. These reforms will enhance the ease of doing business by ensuring online and timely services delivered by various departments and organisations of the state government.

The IPICOL has integrated additional 9 services covering 5 Departments with the State Single Window System GO SWIFT ensuring comprehensive facilitation support to industries.

One of the other key reform points implemented in SRAP has been the elimination of the requirements of renewals of certificates/ approvals/ licenses or establishment of an online auto-renewal system under 8 services.

IPICOL had earlier ensured successful implementations of district reform action plan thereby making Odisha eligible for additional borrowing permission of Rs. 1,429 crore from the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, Government of India.

These investment-friendly reforms will play a critical role in positioning Odisha as an attractive investment destination.