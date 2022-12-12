Winter Assembly Parliament: Ministry of MSME, through Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), is implementing, since 2008-09, Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) for generating self-employment opportunities in the country

New Delhi : Ministry of MSME, through Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), is implementing, since 2008-09, Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) for generating self-employment opportunities in the country by setting up micro-enterprises in non-farm sector. Loans under PMEGP are provided for manufacturing and service sector. Besides, following trading and business activities are also allowed under PMEGP:
i. Business / Trading activities in form of sales outlets in NER, Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected districts and A & N Islands.
ii. Retail outlets/Business – selling of Khadi products, Village Industry products procured from Khadi and Village Industry Institutions certified by KVIC as well as products manufactured by PMEGP units and clusters set up under Scheme of Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries (SFURTI) are also permitted under PMEGP across the country.
iii. Retail outlets backed by Manufacturing (including processing) / Service facilities are permitted across the country.
iv. The maximum cost of the project for Business / Trading activities covered under (i) and (ii) above is Rs.20 lakh.
v. Maximum 10% of the financial allocation in a year in a State may be used for Business / Trading activities covered under (i) and (ii) above.
Number of beneficiaries under PMEGP for the last three years, State-wise, is given at Annexure.
|State-wise position of number of beneficiaries under PMEGP
|S.N
|State/UT
|2019-20
|2020-21
|2021-22
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar
|93
|155
|162
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2192
|1674
|2477
|3
|Arunachal
|211
|98
|196
|4
|Assam
|2603
|2939
|3855
|5
|Bihar
|2221
|2192
|2477
|6
|Chandigarh-UT
|14
|10
|21
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|2811
|2718
|3020
|8
|Delhi
|93
|74
|100
|9
|Goa
|90
|58
|87
|10
|Gujarat*
|3983
|2854
|4143
|11
|Haryana
|2029
|1740
|1726
|12
|Himachal
|1226
|1208
|1274
|13
|Jammu & Kashmir
|5355
|8575
|21648
|14
|Jharkhand
|1544
|1522
|1714
|15
|Karnataka
|3697
|4438
|5877
|16
|Kerala
|2421
|2389
|2789
|17
|Ladakh
|0
|281
|295
|18
|Lakshadweep
|0
|3
|7
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|2168
|4854
|8082
|20
|Maharashtra**
|4404
|3104
|4128
|21
|Manipur
|1173
|1556
|1139
|22
|Meghalaya
|377
|359
|699
|23
|Mizoram
|760
|810
|650
|24
|Nagaland
|1109
|740
|1241
|25
|Odisha
|2718
|3171
|4301
|26
|Puducherry
|64
|44
|66
|27
|Punjab
|1695
|1652
|1790
|28
|Rajasthan
|3025
|2772
|2599
|29
|Sikkim
|79
|57
|85
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|5172
|5188
|5972
|31
|Telangana
|2178
|2025
|2906
|32
|Tripura
|962
|842
|958
|33
|Uttar Pradesh
|6120
|9994
|12594
|34
|Uttarakhand
|1844
|2249
|1836
|35
|West Bengal
|2222
|2070
|2305
|66653
|74415
|103219
* including Daman & Diu. ** including Dadra & Nagar Haveli
This information was given by Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.