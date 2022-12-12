Winter Assembly Parliament: Ministry of MSME, through Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), is implementing, since 2008-09, Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) for generating self-employment opportunities in the country

New Delhi : Ministry of MSME, through Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), is implementing, since 2008-09, Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) for generating self-employment opportunities in the country by setting up micro-enterprises in non-farm sector. Loans under PMEGP are provided for manufacturing and service sector. Besides, following trading and business activities are also allowed under PMEGP:

i. Business / Trading activities in form of sales outlets in NER, Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected districts and A & N Islands.

ii. Retail outlets/Business – selling of Khadi products, Village Industry products procured from Khadi and Village Industry Institutions certified by KVIC as well as products manufactured by PMEGP units and clusters set up under Scheme of Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries (SFURTI) are also permitted under PMEGP across the country.

iii. Retail outlets backed by Manufacturing (including processing) / Service facilities are permitted across the country.

iv. The maximum cost of the project for Business / Trading activities covered under (i) and (ii) above is Rs.20 lakh.

v. Maximum 10% of the financial allocation in a year in a State may be used for Business / Trading activities covered under (i) and (ii) above.

Number of beneficiaries under PMEGP for the last three years, State-wise, is given at Annexure.

State-wise position of number of beneficiaries under PMEGP S.N State/UT 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 1 Andaman and Nicobar 93 155 162 2 Andhra Pradesh 2192 1674 2477 3 Arunachal 211 98 196 4 Assam 2603 2939 3855 5 Bihar 2221 2192 2477 6 Chandigarh-UT 14 10 21 7 Chhattisgarh 2811 2718 3020 8 Delhi 93 74 100 9 Goa 90 58 87 10 Gujarat* 3983 2854 4143 11 Haryana 2029 1740 1726 12 Himachal 1226 1208 1274 13 Jammu & Kashmir 5355 8575 21648 14 Jharkhand 1544 1522 1714 15 Karnataka 3697 4438 5877 16 Kerala 2421 2389 2789 17 Ladakh 0 281 295 18 Lakshadweep 0 3 7 19 Madhya Pradesh 2168 4854 8082 20 Maharashtra** 4404 3104 4128 21 Manipur 1173 1556 1139 22 Meghalaya 377 359 699 23 Mizoram 760 810 650 24 Nagaland 1109 740 1241 25 Odisha 2718 3171 4301 26 Puducherry 64 44 66 27 Punjab 1695 1652 1790 28 Rajasthan 3025 2772 2599 29 Sikkim 79 57 85 30 Tamil Nadu 5172 5188 5972 31 Telangana 2178 2025 2906 32 Tripura 962 842 958 33 Uttar Pradesh 6120 9994 12594 34 Uttarakhand 1844 2249 1836 35 West Bengal 2222 2070 2305 66653 74415 103219

* including Daman & Diu. ** including Dadra & Nagar Haveli

This information was given by Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.