Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) to double rail despatch to meet coal demand

Mumbai: Western Coalfields Ltd. (WCL), a Subsidiary of Coal India Ltd.(CIL) has drawn an ambitious roadmap to almost double its coal despatch capacity through rail mode to meet additional demand of consumers of Power Sector. Company has set ‘Mission 100 Days’ agenda to streamline activities to reach peak despatch of 50 rakes per day from January, 2021 with support from Railways.

WCL had recently offered additional coal to Power consumers of Central, West & South India at cheaper landed price. On discussion with State Gencos of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, NTPC & IPPs, WCL expects additional coal demand of around 25 Million Tonnes per annum from these consumers after getting swapped from other Subsidiaries of CIL & SCCL.

With expected substantial increase in demand, WCL has taken pro-active steps to gear up additional coal crushing, transporting & loading facility for increasing coal despatch through Rail to a level of 50 rakes per day from next January. This is under Mission 100 Days program starting from 5th September to 15th December,2020. This will increase average loading during the year to 40 rakes per day & peak of 50 rakes. Average of 2019-20 was 23 rakes & peak was 29 rakes per day. Current year average is 19 rakes per day due to less coal demand till now.

WCL despatches about 90% coal through Central Railway(CR) followed by SECR & SCR. Out of 50 rakes, 43-44 rakes will be through CR, 4-5 by SECR & 2 by SCR. In a discussion held with CR officials, a detailed roadmap has been drawn on maximum use of sidings, use of Goods Shed of Railways, availability of sufficient rakes & its timely loading. CR has assured all help to WCL in taking phenomenal leap of doubling rake despatch with Rail Coal Synergy.

All Area General Managers, concerned HODs have been sensitized to take immediate action to complete awarding of contracts for additional crushing & transporting of coal along with Weighbridges & maintenance of Roads between coal stock & sidings within next 100 days.

WCL had produced 57.6 Million Tonnes of coal & despatched 52.5 Million Tonnes of coal during 2019-20. With a coal stock of over 14 Million Tonnes in the beginning of 2020-21 & a production target of 62 Million Tonnes this year, Company will have more than 75 Million Tonnes of coal available for its consumers. WCL has planned to reach 75 Million Tonnes of production by 2023-24 followed by 100 Million Tonnes by 2026-27. With existing huge coal stock & increase in production in current fiscal & beyond, a huge jump is required in rake despatch to consumers to meet energy demand of the nation.

Related

comments