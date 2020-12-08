Webinar with Brazil on Defence Industry Global Outreach for Collaborative Partnershipand Expo held

A webinar between India and Brazil was held today. The Theme of webinar was “Indian Defence Industry Global Outreach for Collaborative Partnership: Webinar and Expo”. It was organized under the aegis of Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence through SIDM.

This webinar which is the first being organized with the South American Country is a part of the series of webinars which are being organized with friendly foreign countries in order to boost defence exports and achieve defence export target of $5 billion in the next five years.

High Commissioners of both the countries, Secretary SEPROD Brazil and senior MoD officials from both side participated in the webinar and spoke about multifaceted relationship and strategic partnership between two countries. Shri Anurag Bajpai, Joint Secretary DIP / (P&C), Ministry of Defence, Govt. of India stated that broad-based bilateral defence cooperation is important in enhancing the strategic partnership. Further he mentioned that partnership between industries of both the countries through Joint Ventures, Co-Development and Collaboration in sharing advanced technologies will be a win-win situation for both the nations to achieve their objective of self-reliance in Defence. The new year 2021 appears promising for India – Brazil defence cooperation as many MoUs and JVs are likely to show results.

Indian companies Tata Aerospace and Defence, SSS Springs, SMPP, MKU Ltd, MDL, Mahindra Defence Systems, L&T, Jindal Steel, HAL, GSL, BEL and Ashok Leyland made company and product presentations on major platforms. From Brazilian industries ATECH, CBC, DGS Defence and PINETREE made company presentations.

The webinar was attended by more than 150 delegates and more than 100 virtual exhibition stalls from Indian companies were setup in the Expo.

