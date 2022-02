Bhubaneswar: Voting begins for second phase Panchayat Election in Odisha. Polling underway in 1514 panchayats in 68 blocks across all 30 districts in the State. Fate of 747 candidates will be sealed as 186 ZP zones go for polls today.

Security measures heightened across Odisha. 240 platoons force, 1753 mobile patrolling parties along with district police personnel deployed for smooth conduct of the Phase-2 rural polls.