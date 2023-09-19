Vocational Training Centre of TPSODL Inaugurated focusing Skill Development

TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL), driven by its commitment to support local communities within its operational sphere, has taken a significant stride towards fostering opportunities for skill development, knowledge enhancement, and employability by establishing a Vocational Training Centre (VTC). In a strategic partnership with the Pratham Education Foundation, TPSODL inaugurated this transformative center in Aska, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Ganesha Chaturthi.

The strategically situated Vocational Training Centre aims to empower youth from approximately 200 neighboring villages, providing them with the essential skills and knowledge for employability. Mr. Amit Garg, CEO of TPSODL, inaugurated the VTC, along with senior officials, solidifying the organization’s dedication to community advancement.

Centered on employability and employment (EE) initiatives, TPSODL’s VTC will equip local youth with various skills through specialized training programs. The primary goal of this center is to annually train over 200 young individuals and assist them in integrating into the workforce by offering substantial placement support. Prospective candidates can begin their journey by enrolling in a level-1 online curriculum provided by the Pratham Foundation, offering foundational understanding of the course and training program. Progressing to level-2 and level-3 courses, participants engage in both theoretical and practical training sessions at the Vocational Training Centre.

Mr. Amit Garg, CEO of TPSODL, expressed, “Our Vocational Training Centre in Aska is a testament to our customer-centric approach, placing the aspirations of local youth at the forefront. By equipping them with practical skills and opening doors to employment, we are not only transforming individual lives but also catalyzing positive change in the communities we serve”.

Beyond skill training, TPSODL is actively engaging with the community through village-level awareness programs. These efforts are geared towards educating rural youth about the courses and curriculum offered by the VTC. Village-level exhibitions are being conducted to showcase the benefits and opportunities available through the program, igniting interest and encouraging enrollment. The VTC is equipped with state-of-the-art practical equipment and expert trainers, offering specialized training in welding—a trade certified by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). Already, around 60 young individuals have secured employment as a result of this initiative, positively impacting not just their families but also inspiring their peers in villages to enroll and pursue similar employment opportunities.