New Delhi: Vinesh Phogat and seven other wrestlers move Supreme Court seeking registration of FIR against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president, Brij Bhushan Singh. Several big names from India’s wrestling community such as #SakshiMalik, #BajrangPunia, and Vinesh Phogat are on a dharna at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar since 23 April.