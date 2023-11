New Delhi,25th November: The Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Mumbai, Maharashtra on 27th November, 2023.

During his one-day tour to the state, Shri Dhankhar will be the Chief Guest at the birth anniversary celebrations of Shrimad Rajchandraji.

On this occasion Vice-President will also unveil mural of Shrimad Rajchandraji.