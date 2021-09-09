Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu greets people on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi

New Delhi : The Vice President, M. Venkaiah Naidu greeted the people on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi. Following is the text of his message:

“I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’.

Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birth of Lord Ganesh, who is revered as an embodiment of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. In India, it is a common practice to invoke and chant the name of Lord Ganesh to remove any obstacles in one’s endeavours.

Each year during Ganesh Chaturthi, people bring home and make colorful Ganesh idols with love and devotion and worship the Lord with utmost piety. This 10-day long festival witnesses prayers, huge gatherings, processions, culminating with the immersion of the idol – Ganesh Visarjan on the last day. The celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi also signifies the cycle of birth, life and death. It is believed the Visarjan symbolizes the return of Lord Ganesh to Kailasa.

Though this festival is normally celebrated across the country with great traditional fervor, in light of the pandemic, we need to be cautious this year and celebrate the festival in a modest manner, strictly adhering to COVID-appropriate behaviour. May the festival usher in peace, prosperity and happiness in our country.”