Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar greets the people on the eve of Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti

New Delhi : The Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar has greeted the nation on the eve of Guru Nanak Dev’s birthday. Following is the full text of his message –

“I convey my hearty greetings and good wishes to the people of our country and those living abroad, on the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji.

Our country has been blessed to have received spiritual and moral guidance from great teachers like Guru Nanak Dev ji, who evoked the inherent unity of mankind that is bound by the universal virtues of truth, kindness and righteousness.

India earned the esteemed stature of Vishwaguru with the sagely wisdom of preceptors and masters like Guru Nanak Dev ji. He showed us the path of a compassionate virtuous life and an inclusive society. The pantheon of his Shabads and Sakhis, is the timeless spiritual heritage of entire humanity .

May Guru Nanak Dev’s eternal message guide us on the path of creating a kind, compassionate and peaceful world.”