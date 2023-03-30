Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar greets the nation on Ram Navami

The Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar has greeted the people on the occasion of Ram Navami. Following is the full text of his message:

“I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to all our citizens on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.

Lord Ram exemplifies the eternal virtues of sublimity, integrity and nobility in thought, word and deed. Ram Navami is an occasion to rededicate ourselves to the path shown by Lord Ram, and resolve to lead a life guided by the compass of justice and righteousness towards fellow countrymen for the welfare of the nation.”