Vedanta strengthens commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat, to launch patriotic campaign on Independence Day

New Delhi : Vedanta Ltd, India’s leading producer of metals and oil & gas, is all set to roll out a special campaign ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Ke Liye’, aimed at highlighting India’s remarkable journey of independence in the last 75 years and its onward quest towards achieving economic self-reliance.

Vedanta group has not only been an enthusiastic partner in this journey over the past decades but is also committed to playing its role in India’s goal of becoming ‘Aatmanirbhar.

As part of the roll out of the new campaign, the company will be launching a new video to sow the mind-set and build awareness about India’s significant mineral wealth which has the potential to drive overall economic growth and prosperity.

The Atmanirbhar Bharat film showcases the key message through a teacher and a Vedanta engineer educating children on a school bus about the fact that all natural resources like steel, aluminium, zinc etc. come from the core of Mother Earth. The video with a song in a well known music score explains that it is these blessings hidden within Indian soil that, if utilized appropriately, will help us fulfill the nation’s needs and become a self-reliant country.

The objective of the campaign is to position the larger purpose of nation building with an aim to contribute towards India’s self-sufficiency in natural resources, to achieve our country’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta Resources said, “Aatma Nirbhar”, this term in itself holds a lot of weightage and urges us to be less dependent on others. Our campaign “Aatmanirbhar Bharat Ke Liye” is an extension of the vision of our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to make India and Indians self-reliant by domestically increasing production and being globally competitive. The pandemic has been a mirror for the world to reflect on our need to be self-sustaining. For a young nation like ours, the only dependence we need is on Mother Earth, abundant with natural resources. We want to make these resources available in an environmentally sustainable manner and together we can work towards making India self-reliant and propel the Indian Economy phenomenally”

The natural resources sector holds the potential to contribute approx. $1 trillion in India’s drive to become self-reliant. The mining policy reforms aim to liberalise the industry by opening opportunities for private players which will help generate nearly 5 lakh new jobs. Within five years, India’s mineral production could soar by 200% while its trade deficit in minerals could fall by 50%. India is endowed with abundant mineral resources which can help the country achieve its goals of removing import dependency.

On its part Vedanta’s businesses spanning across Aluminum, Zinc. Copper, Iron & Steel and Oil & Gas has been a significant contributor to this nation building initiative. It is the country’s largest producer of zinc, silver and aluminium and the largest private producer of oil and gas producing nearly one fourth of the domestic output. Vedanta has contributed Rs 2.74 lakh crore to the exchequer in the last ten years.

Vedanta, has amply demonstrated that it is possible to adopt best ESG practices for the Natural Resources sector, in a sustainable manner with adequate care for the environment and communities. As a role model in the natural resources space, Vedanta offers an excellent template for similar global players to come and invest in India.