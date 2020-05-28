UttarPradesh govt will develop 800 km roads as Herbal roads in the state

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh government will develop 800 km roads as Herbal roads in the state. These herbal roads will have medicinal and herbal trees along with the land on their both sides.

Deputy Chief Minister and PWD minister of the state Keshav Prasad Maurya told AIR News that these herbal roads will have trees like like Peepal, Neem, Sehjan along with other herb varieties like Brahmi, Ashvagandha and Jatrofa.

He said that these plants will provide raw material for the medicines and will also help in curbing the erosion of land. He stressed that this scheme will help both development and beautification and bring medicinal benefits along with promoting bio diversity.

These 800 kilometer roads will be along national and state highways passing through state and the herbal garden along with them will keep air-borne, bacterial and other diseases at bay.

PWD Department will also make arrangement for rain water recharging system on these herbal roads.

