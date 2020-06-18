Utkal Alumina Awards Ex-gratia payment to its Contractual workmen, operators & supervisory staff for their contribution during the Crisis Period

Tikiri: Realising that recognition acts as a morale booster and catalyst for accelerating the good work, Utkal Alumina International Ltd (UAIL) encouraged the frontline COVID warriors by offering an ex-gratia payment.

In respect towards those who stood by us at these trying times and demonstrated high level of commitment, dedication while the entire globe is reeling under this pandemic, Utkal Alumina rolled out one time Ex-gratia payment. The front line warrior in the categories of contractual workmen, operators & supervisory staff who have put additional effort, who was relentlessly worked during the lockdown was rewarded. The payment ranging from Rs. 8000 ( Eight Thousand Rupees) up till Rs. 20000/- ( Twenty Thousand Rupees) is done for the period of March 23rd 2020 till 4th May 2020 for those who were present on duty and the payment is made according to their attendance.

Speaking on this Sri N. Nagesh Unit Head & President said we are privileged that people stood by us at this difficult times and performed their duty to the utmost dedication and sincerity. We have been standing by our people at all times and will always be there to motivate them to excel in their job responsibility.

Ms. Mousumi a LMS staff was over whelmed by this ex-gratia and said “I have never been so happy to get such financial reward for my duty. I will do my level best to make sure that we all work for the company with all our enthusiasm and potentia and will stand by the company at any given time. I really thank the Utkal Management for such step where I see people losing jobs and salaries being cut in this COVID times. Thank you Utkal.

The Ex-Grartia reward was given to all Business partners, contractors & UAIL Supervisory staff those who have been working in the lockdown period.

About UAIL:

Utkal Alumina International Limited (UAIL) is a fully owned company of Hindalco, the metals flagship company of Aditya Birla Group. UAIL is a refinery project at Doraguda under Kashipur block in Rayagada district of Orissa. It comprises of a 1.5 MTPA Alumina Refinery, Bauxite mines at Baphlimali with reserves lasting for over 25 years and a captive co-generation power plant of 90 MW. Presently 0.5 MTPA capacity expansion work of the refinery is in progress with all statutory clearances from the Central and State Governments. The output of UAIL feeds alumina to the Mahan and the Aditya Smelters of Hindalco.

Utkal Alumina is a world class refinery with state of the art technology from the world’s best technology supplier Rio-Tinto-Alcan and one of the best quality bauxite with tightly integrated logistics between Mines and Refinery, the operating cost per tonne of Alumina is the lowest in the world. The bauxite for the company is sourced from Baphlimali mines by a 18 kilometre long conveyor, one of its kind in the world. It’s an ISO 9001, 14001 and OHSAS 18001 certified unit.

Related

comments