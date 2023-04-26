US President Joe Biden announces his candidature for second term in 2024

The United States President Joe Biden has announced his candidature for a second term in 2024. Biden made this announcement using a video shared on Twitter with a caption that reads ‘Let’s Finish The Job’. Biden said in the tweet that this is not a time to be complacent and that’s why he is running for re-election. Biden described Republican platforms as threats to American freedom. He vowed to fight alleged efforts to limit women’s healthcare, cut social security and ban books. While under Biden’s tenure, the United States has witnessed the lowest levels of unemployment since 1969, a 40-year high inflation has marred his economic record.

Biden’s age makes his re-election bid a historic and risky gamble for the Democratic Party. According to reports, Biden’s candidature will also test whether Americans are ready to give the 80-year-old Democrat another four years in office. However, doctors have declared Biden fit for duty after an examination in February. The White House says his record shows that he is mentally sharp enough for the rigours of the job.