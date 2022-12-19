Unmanaged and littered plastic waste including plastic packaging waste has adverse impacts on terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems: Ashwini Kumar Choubey

New Delhi : Unmanaged and littered plastic waste including plastic packaging waste has adverse impacts on terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has notified the guidelines on Extended Producer Responsibility for plastic packaging under Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, in the Gazette of India on 16th February 2022.

As per guidelines, plastic packaging has been covered under the following categories:

Category- I : Rigid plastic packaging Category-II: Flexible plastic packaging of single layer or multilayer (more than one layer with different types of plastic), plastic sheets or like and covers made of plastic sheet, carry bags, plastic sachet or pouches Category-III: Multilayered plastic packaging (at least one layer of plastic and at least one layer of material other than plastic); Category IV: Plastic sheet or like used for packaging as well as carry bags made of compostable plastics

The targets for minimum level of recycling (excluding end of life disposal) as per Guidelines, are given below

Minimum level of recycling (excluding end of life disposal) of plastic packaging waste

(% of Extended Producer Responsibility Target)

Plastic Packaging Category 2024-25 2025-26 2026-27 2027-28 onwards Category I 50 60 70 80 Category II 30 40 50 60 Category III 30 40 50 60 Category IV 50 60 70 80

Environmental Compensation shall be levied based upon polluter pays principle, with respect to non-fulfilment of Extended Producer Responsibility targets by Producers, Importers & Brand Owners, for the purpose of protecting and improving the quality of the environment and preventing, controlling and abating environment pollution.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.