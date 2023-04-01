Unity Cup Cricket Tournament 2023 organized to encourage Team building and promote Fit India Movement of the Government of India

Unity Cup Cricket Tournament 2023 was jointly organized by HUDCO and NBCC on April 01, 2023 at Siri Fort Sports Complex, New Delhi to encourage Team building and promote Fit India Movement of the Government of India. The Tournament inaugurated by Shri Manoj Joshi, Secretary, MoHUA, was held between mega Teams from MoHUA, CPWD, NBCC & HUDCO. The series of exciting matches kick-started with the inaugural match played between MoHUA & CPWD. After all the contesting matches’ enjoyed by all, MoHUA won the final strike by 20 runs from NBCC in the finals. Sh. Manoj Joshi lifted the winning Trophy on behalf of MoHUA Team.

The sporty event was followed by presenting ‘Man of the Match’ to Sh. Maninder from MoHUA. Siri Fort Sports Complex was filled with cheers by the officials from the Ministry and participating PSUs who thoroughly enjoyed watching their respective teams contesting against each other with great enthusiasm and team spirit. CMDs of respective PSUs were also present to support all the Team members.