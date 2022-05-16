Union Tourism & Culture Minister G Kishen Reddy inaugurates various amenities at Kanheri Caves on the occasion of Buddha Purnima

Publisher - Latest Odisha News | Odisha Breaking News
New Delhi :
Prev Post
Day-IV of National workshop on “Hands on Training on Scholarly Publications
Next Post
Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and DoNER inaugurates amenities at ancient Kanheri Caves on the occasion of Buddha Purnima
Women’s World Boxing Championships :India’s Nikhat Zareen enters the…
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 2566th Buddha Jayanti Celebration at…
PM Narendra Modi to address programme marking silver jubilee celebrations of TRAI on…
Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and DoNER inaugurates amenities at ancient Kanheri…
Your email address will not be published.
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.