Union Minister Shri G. Kishan Reddy launches Virtual Conference ‘SymphoNE’ to boost Tourism Sector in North East India.

New Delhi : SymphoNE is the start of a series of dialogues on North Eastern Region’s Development Conference comprised of a broad range of Policy Thinkers, Stakeholders & Influencers with the aim to boost Tourism Sector in North Eastern Region.

North East India is blessed with amazing food, culture, stunning landscapes, heritage and architecture and ranks among the most beautiful places on the earth. But, there are grand opportunities that can be filled to boost Tourism Sector in the Region.

With this vision in hand, Minister for DoNER, Tourism & Culture Shri G. Kishan Reddy launched the two-day virtual conference ‘SymphoNE’ today in the presence of Secretary, MDoNER, Shri Lok Ranjan, NEC, Shri Lok Ranjan Senior Officers of the Ministry & 8 States, Senior Officers from Tourism Boards, Important Stakeholders, Tourist Operators And Digital Influencers.

The Virtual Conference ‘SymphoNE’ being organized on 24th & 27th September 2022 by Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region on the occasion of World Tourism Day. This two day conference will aim to create a roadmap to showcase the unexplored beauty of North East India & boost the tourism Sector in North Eastern Region. It would ideate, discuss & formulate the ideas & suggestions by Thought Leaders, Policy Thinkers, Social Media Influencers, Travel & Tour Operators And The Senior Officials of Ministry of DoNER and State Departments.

Terming as a ‘Traveller’s Unexplored Paradise’, Minister Shri G. Kishan Reddy Ji said that “North East India is a rare combination of Scenic Beauty, Unique Cultures and abundant in Natural Resources and Government of India under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is committed towards the rapid and accelerated development of North Eastern Region. Shri Reddy believed that SymphoNE will serve as a great platform to deliberate and work together to unleash the tourism potential of North Eastern Region.

Respected Secretary, MDoNER, Shri Lok Ranjan, while addressing the session of ‘SymphoNE’ said that the conference will be a game-changer for real ideas & opportunities to unleash the tourism potential of North Eastern Region. Terming ‘SymphoNE’ as a ‘great beginning’, Shri Ranjan assured all stakeholders that the suggestions & feedbacks by Partners & Stakeholders will be noted & Ministry would work on a mission mode to fulfill all the expectatio

Shri K. Moses Chalai, Secretary, NEC, while addressing ‘SymphoNE’ opined that GoI (full form) is working towards the next level of tourism growth in the North Eastern Region. Tourism has surged in recent years & with technology and digitization, tourism in the region will receive a significant boost.

Brig. R.K Singh (Retd.) MD, NEHHDC said that harnessing the collective spirit of all stakeholders, GoI is making efforts towards creating a tourism friendly climate in the North East. Efforts would be undertaken for the promotion of special tourism expos that showcases the mastery and magnificence of NER’s handicrafts & the master artisans.

Shri PVSLN Murthy, CMD of NEDFi opined that upcoming Startups related to Tourism Sector have transformed the tourism landscape in North Eastern Region.

Today’s session of ‘SymphoNE’ also oversaw the participation of Folk Music Band ‘Summersault’ from Shillong. Band Member Kit Shangpliang underlined the importance of ‘Music’ that would set the context for sustainable growth of Tourism Northeast India.

Group of Bikers-Team Wanderers shared their beautiful experiences of travelling to the North Eastern Region. Team member Mr. Pawan shared his suggestions at the platform.

Today’s session of ‘SymphoNE’ comprised the presence of several eminent personalities like Thought Leaders, Policy Thinkers, State Tourism Boards, Social Media Influencers etc, Travel & Tour Operators etc. The sessions included Senior Tourism Officials of State Governments and the local Tour operators of the respective states.

SymphoNE aims to develop one-stop solution to eliminate all obstacles that are being faced by the tourists, and the tour operators while carrying out the operations for the visitors while solving logistics & infrastructural facilities, lack of awareness about the locations among the tourist and to spread necessary information among the people, and marketing/promotional activities.

The concluding session of ‘SymphoNE’ will be held on 27th September, 2022 and will be addressed by MoS, MDoNER, Shri B.L. Verma.