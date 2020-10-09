Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi gives away Winner Certificates to successful Indian MSMEs

New Delhi: Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Minister of State – Government of India – Dairy, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and MSME gave away winner certificates to top MSMEs that showcased innovation and sustainable solutions. The event was organized by Summentorpro Sales and Marketing Consultants, Showcase Partner Volkswagen Bangalore and Presenting Partner ProPMO Services.

Some of the Leading winners were as follows:

Best Organic Supermarket of the Year Vidhai Organic Super Store Best Co-Working Space of the Year The Hive Best Tax Filing Software of the Year Clear Tax Best Residential Project of the Year –Amarnath Reddy Residence Harshvardhana Architects, Engineers and Interior Designers Best Healthcare StartUp of the Year Astra Healthcare Private Limited Women Achievers Award – Textile – Ms. Chaitali Das Rakshak Foundation Best HR Management Company of the Year Xoxoday Best Road Transport Company Of the Year Oye Rickshaw Best Wildlife Destination of the Year Wood Sasan Best CEO Award – Electric Vehicle Ayush Kumar Lohia Best R & D – Bandsaw Machinery ITL Industries Best Seafood Exporter of the Year Mukka Seafood Poultry Star-Up of the Year Sri Kaliswari Feed Division Matrix Comsec Gujarat Research and Development Face Recognition Device

“MSME is the largest sector to offer employment in India. However, it has suffered a tremendous loss due to the global pandemic. To come out of the disastrous situation we are taking steps via our flagship programme ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’ that will introspect and uplift homegrown brands. We are working on the revival of every sphere to bring the economy back on track. Currently our core attention is MSMEs and Agricultural activities and we will offer Rs 3 lakh crore as collateral free or unsecured loan to MSMEs with an annual turnover of Rs 100 crore or an outstanding loan of Rs 25 crore. Further, loans of Rs 20,000 crore will be given to stressed MSMEs. It will help resume businesses, reduce dependence on other countries and strengthen the supply chain.” Shri Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Hon’Minister of State – Government of India – Dairy, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and MSME

He further adds “Additionally, to ensure monthly income of 50000 for each household we have been encouraging Integrated farming in the rural region. We are also focussing on women in rural areas and encouraging them to form clusters to operate solar charkha which will cover employment and earnings.”

“Aatma Nirbhar Bharat is the vision of our honourable Prime Minister towards making India a self-reliant nation and the Time2Leap Awards is an initiative that is in line with this towards recognising the efforts of our industry and encouraging them further. I believe the fundamental concept of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat goes back to Bapu’s time wherein he tells us that we should work in such a way that it benefits even the poorest in the country and society. One of the primary objectives of this awards is to encourage more production in India and to implement better recycling facilities. India’s agriculture sector, our farmers and our villages are crucial to the success of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat in the long run” says Shri. Pratap Chandra Sarangi -Hon’ Minister of State – Government of India – Dairy, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and MSME.”

The micro, small, medium enterprises and Start-Up sector is the backbone of the Indian economy & It is very important for private organizations, to step-in and support the sector by providing them platforms like the #Time2Leap Awards, to showcase their innovations, sustainable and global Make in India concepts.

The platform also aims to deliver a strategic roadmap to all its participants on subjects of key importance like low-carbon, sustainable, rural developments and empower the MSME’s and Start-ups at a Pan – India level.

Ms.Nitika Shahi – Director Sales and Marketing Consultants further adds “The covid-19 crisis has led to many MSMEs shutting their businesses temporarily. Our organisation extends support to the MSMEs by providing low cost sales and marketing solutions, along with a platform that helps showcase their Make in India concepts. This is an initiative to encourage and recognise entrepreneurs, products and services at a national level.”

The virtual award show was held at a Pan-India level, to gather Start-Ups and MSME’s spread across various verticals such as Manufacturing, Automobile, Electronics, IT, Real Estate and Construction, Education etc in India.

Background: Summentorpro Sales and Marketing Consultants is the only private organisation working for the benefit of the MSME sector. The following effort was recognized and supported directly by the minister Shri. Pratap Chandra Sarangi -Hon’Minister of State – Government of India – Dairy, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and MSME, he clearly understood the need for private players to step-in and support the sector. He has clearly emphasised the need on how Indian market should be captured by Domestic Players, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ or a self-reliant India.

