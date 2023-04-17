Union Minister of Steel Jyotiraditya M. Scindia to inaugurate India Steel 2023 in Mumbai

New Delhi: Union Ministry of Steel, in association with the Department of Commerce, Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and industry chamber FICCI is organising India Steel 2023, a conference and International Exhibition on the steel industry, from April 19-21, 2023, at the Mumbai Exhibition Centre in Goregaon, Mumbai. The event aims to bring together industry leaders, policymakers, and experts to discuss the latest developments, challenges, and opportunities in the steel industry.

The inaugural session of India Steel 2023 on April 19th 2023 will be addressed by Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel, Government of India, Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste, Minister of State for Steel & Rural Development, Government of India, Shri Nagendra Nath Sinha, Secretary, Ministry of Steel, senior Government officials and distinguished speakers including, Mr Subhrakant Panda (President, FICCI), and Ms Soma Mondal (Chairperson, SAIL and Chair, FICCI Steel Committee), among others. During the event, an exhibition showcasing the latest products and innovations in the steel sector will also be held concurrently.

Over the course of the three days, attendees will have the opportunity to engage in a series of informative sessions covering various topics. During, India Steel 2023 important sessions will be organized, covering topics such as “Augmentation of Enabling Logistics Infrastructure,” “Demand Dynamics for Indian Steel Industry,” “Sustainability Goals via Green Steel: Challenges and Way Forward,” “Conducive Policy Framework & Key Enablers for Indian Steel,” and “Technology Solutions for Enhancing Productivity & Efficiency”. Each session will facilitate in-depth discussions among industry leaders, government officials, and experts, aiming to address the challenges and opportunities within the Indian steel sector. These sessions will provide a platform for stakeholders to exchange ideas, insights, and experiences, fostering collaboration and innovation for the industry’s future growth. India Steel 2023 will also host a series of roundtable discussion on key issues of the steel industry.

The India Steel 2023 exhibition will showcase advance technologies, products, and solutions from the Indian steel industry. This biennial event will provide a unique platform for attendees to engage with industry leaders, gain insights into future growth prospects, and explore opportunities for collaboration in the rapidly evolving Indian steel landscape.

For more information on India Steel 2023 and to register for the event, please visit www.indiasteelexpo.in