Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Shri Parshottam Rupala to attend the National Conference on Promotion of Seaweed Cultivation on 27th Jan 2024 at Kutch, Gujarat

New Delhi,25th January: Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Shri Parshottam Rupala will attend the National Conference on Promotion of Seaweed Cultivation on 27th Jan 2024 at Koteshwar (Kori Creek), Kutch,Gujarat. Union Minister will also interact with the beneficiaries and will distribute assets to the identified beneficiaries. With the aim of strengthening and developing the seaweed sector, Department of Fisheries is organizing this National Conference.

Around 300 participants are expected to participate in the event including policy makers, central and state fisheries’ officials, researchers, seaweed farmers, representatives from local gram panchayats, SHGs, FFPOs/Cs etc. The conference is expected to provide an opportunity to once again bring together all the stakeholders – particularly small entrepreneurs and farmers – at one platform to learn about the best practices in seaweed cultivation, exchange ideas with the seaweed & industry experts, and provide an on-field demonstration of seaweed cultivation at Kori Creek. It also intends to provide networking opportunity to the entrepreneurs.

The event will entail discussion on on-field experiences and insights by scientists from ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) & CSIR-Central Salt Marine Chemicals Research Institute (CSMCRI) and entrepreneur Mr Hari S Thivakar, from The Seaweed Company, Lakshadweep. An exhibition by participating entrepreneurs and research organisations has also been organised.

The insights and suggestions received during the event are expected to pave a way forward for addressing gaps and devise strategies for mitigating value chain issues such as identification of suitable cultivable locations, use of suitable cultivation technologies, enhance local availability of quality seeds, risk mitigation through species diversification, dissemination of technical know-how and best practices, strengthening of market linkages, formulation of water leasing policies as per local requirements, understanding requirements for new policy frameworks, increasing access to PMMSY benefits to potential beneficiaries etc. With the culmination of varied stakeholders, the conference serves as an apt opportunity for identifying and fostering collaboration and partnerships amongst entrepreneurs, processers, farmers etc.

Seaweed is a marine-algae that is traditionally grown across the world for consumption in food and medicines. With its ability to sink carbon and sustain marine biodiversity – it is now gaining importance as a solution for climate change mitigation. It is rich in minerals, iodine, vitamins, can be easily grown without the need of land and fertilizers along with the advantage of growing in small time period of six weeks. Thus, seaweed is regarded as natural and an efficient way to sequester carbon to reduce environment pollution and produce highly nutritious food for the growing world population.

With its environment and health benefits, the seaweed sector in India is a key focus area under the Department of Fisheries’s flagship scheme Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). Initiatives have been undertaken to develop this nascent sector as it offers varied employment, investment, and environmental conservation opportunities.

The Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), executed by the Department of Fisheries, unfolds an ambitious vision for the seaweed cultivation in the fisheries sector, with a strategic focus, it aims to propel the seaweed industry forward, targeting an impressive production of 11.2 lakh tonnes. This vision is supported by a substantial investment of Rs. 640 crore earmarked for the fiscal years 2020-2025, signifying a robust commitment to fostering growth and sustainability.

Department of Fisheries has provided financial assistance under PMMSY with a total investment of Rs 193.95 crore (FY 2020-21 to FY 2023-24). This investment entails establishment of Multipurpose Seaweed Park at Tamil Nadu with an investment of Rs 127.71 crore andseaweed brood bank at Daman and Diu(D&D) at an investment of Rs 1.2 crore. In addition, total investment also includes financial assistance for distribution of raft and monoline/tubenet for seaweed cultivation and various research projects on seed and species’ diversification. However, as the seaweed sector is still taking shape, there are many gaps and challenges across the value chain that need to be resolved by through a collaborative approach.