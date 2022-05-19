Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Shri Brajesh Pathak and Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel formally inaugurate the 41st edition of “Hunar Haat” in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

New Delhi : The 41st edition of Hunar Haat, an effective campaign of “Acclamation to Art” and “Splendour to Skill”, was formally inaugurated by Union Minister for Minority Affairs Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Shri Brajesh Pathak and Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel in Agra, Uttar Pradesh today.

Senior Uttar Pradesh Ministers, MPs and MLAs were present during the inauguration of “Hunar Haat”, the “Kumbh of Kaushal Kuber”, which is being organised at Shilpgram, Tajganj in Agra from 18th to 29th May, 2022. More than 800 artisans and craftsmen from 32 States and Union Territories of the country are participating in this 12-day “Hunar Haat”.

While speaking on the occasion, Shri Brajesh Pathak said that “Hunar Haat” is an efficacious platform to witness art and culture of the entire country under one roof. “Hunar Haat” is working effectively to preserve and promote the traditional cultural legacy of India.

Shri Pathak said that while on one hand exquisite products of artisans and craftsmen from every corner of the country are available in this “Hunar Haat”, on the other hand traditional delicious foods from every region of the country are also available. It is not a simple task to collect the art and culture of all the states of the country at one place but “Hunar Haat” is playing a commendable role in this regard.

In his address, Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel said that “Hunar Haat” is working towards preserving and strengthening India’s culture, religion, spirituality, art, music and literature.

Prof. Baghel said that “Hunar Haat” is keeping the folk art, folk culture, folk language, folk food vibrant and united. “Hunar Haat” is a magnificent and prosperous platform to showcase the art and culture of India.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Naqvi said that by eradicating the “disease of policy paralysis”, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has become an “Institution of Good Governance and Mission of Inclusive Development”. Shri Modi has saved the country by turning a crisis into an opportunity. Even during the global economic recession, Shri Modi worked tirelessly and honestly for the safety and well-being of the country and its people.

Shri Naqvi said that “Hunar Haat” is a credible confluence of “Vocal for Local”, “Swadeshi”, “Self-reliant India”, “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”. “Hunar Haat” is playing a pivotal role in “Preservation, Protection, Promotion” of centuries old rich legacy of art and craft of the country.

He said that cutting across barrier of caste, community, region and religion, “Hunar Haat” has provided employment and self-employment opportunities to about 10 lakh 50 thousand artisans and craftsmen from all sections of the society in the last 6 years. More than 50 per cent beneficiaries are women artisans from all sections.

Shri Naqvi stated that “Hunar Haat” has given a new glory and recognition to centuries old indigenous legacy of art and culture which was on the verge of extinction. The tremendous enthusiasm of the people for “Swadeshi” is the main reason behind the enormous success of “Hunar Haat”.

Fabulous handmade products ranging from pottery to wooden works to sandalwood works, clay work to glass work, brass work to iron work, handloom to handicrafts and other products are available at the “Hunar Haat”. Visitors are also enjoying traditional foods from different regions of the country at “Mera Ganv, Mera Desh” (food court). “Vishwakarma Vatika”, traditional circus, laser shows, musical and spectacular cultural programmes of renowned and emerging artists, selfie points etc are major attraction of this “Hunar Haat”.

The visitors at Agra “Hunar Haat” will enjoy musical and cultural programmes every evening. Renowned artists such as Shailendra Singh, Pankaj Udhaas, Daler Mehdi, Altaf Raja, Talat Aziz, Mohit Chauhan, Roop Kumar Rathore and Sonali Rathore, Bhoomi Trivedi, Poornima Shrestha, Raju Shrivastava, Nizami Bandhu, Pratibha Singh Baghel, Dilbag Singh, Neha Khan, Mohit Khanna, Rekha Raj, P. Ganesh, Bela Sulekha, Ankita Pathak, Jolly Mukherjee, Aditi Khandegal, Hema Sardesai, Bhupinder Singh Bhuppi, Anil Bhatt, Hamsika Iyer, Priya Malick, Dilbagh Singh, Ritesh Mishra, Bhumika Malik, Ashu Bajaj, Vivek Mishra, Rahul Joshi, Supriya Joshi and others will enthral the audience with different musical, cultural, traditional events, dance programmes, comedy performance etc.

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Smt. Baby Rani Maurya, Rajya Sabha MP Shri Hardwar Dubey, Agra Mayor Shri Naveen Jain, Agra Cantt. MLA Dr. G. S. Dharmesh, Agra North MLA Shri Purushottam Khandelwal, Bah MLA Smt. Rani Pakshalika Singh, Etmadpur MLA Dr. Dharmpal Singh, Fatehabad MLA Shri Chhotey Lal Verma, Fatehpur Sikri MLA Shri Babulal Chaudhary, Kheragarh MLA Shri Bhagwan Singh, MLC Dr. Akash Agarwal, BJP district president Shri Girraj Singh Kushwah, Mahanagar president Shri Bhanu Mahajan, Chairman UP SC/ST Commission Dr. Rambabu Harit, Chairman UP Minority Commission Shri Ashfaq Saifi and other dignitaries were present during the occasion.