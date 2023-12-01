Union Minister For Jal Shakti Releases Dynamic Ground Water Resource Assessment Report For The Country For The Year 2023.

New Delhi,1st December: The Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat released the Dynamic Ground Water Resource Assessment Report for the entire country for the year 2023 today. The assessment was carried out jointly by Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) and States/UTs, which can be used for taking suitable interventions by various stake-holders. As per the 2023 assessment report, the total annual ground water recharge for the entire country is 449.08 billion cubic meters (BCM), marking an increase of 11.48 BCM compared to the previous year (2022) and annual ground water extraction for the entire country is 241.34 BCM. Further, out of the total 6553 assessment units in the country, 736 units have been categorized as ‘Over-exploited’.

A detailed analysis of the information collected from the assessment indicates increase in ground water recharge which may mainly be attributed to increase in recharge from canal seepage, return flow of irrigation water and recharges from water bodies/tanks & water conservation structures. Further, analysis indicates improvement in ground water conditions in 226 assessment units in the country when compared with 2022 assessment data. In addition, overall decrease in number of over-exploited units and decrease in stage of groundwater extraction level have also been observed.

