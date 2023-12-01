Developing entrepreneurship in Ayush Sector is a priority area identified by the Government of India: Ayush Minister Shri Sarabanand Sonowal

New Delhi,1st December: Global Ayurveda Festival is a beacon of progress, showcasing Ayurveda’s strength on the global stage under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, said Union Minister of Ayush and Ports, Shipping & Waterways Shri Sarbananda Sonowal during his inaugural speech at National Arogya Fair at Thiruvananthapuram. He also added practitioners and stakeholders in the Ayush sector should embrace the spirit of innovation and collaboration.

The Global Ayurveda Festival is being organized with the support of CISSA – Centre for Innovation in Science & Social Action, from December 1st to 5th at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The researchers, dignitaries and people from Ayurveda Fraternity from across the globe are being present in the festival.

Shri Sonowal inaugurated the National Arogya Fair along with Shri. V. Muraleedharan, Union Minister of State for External Affairs along with Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ayush and other officers of the Ministry of Ayush. The fair is being organized along with the Global Ayurveda Festival and Arogya Expo. Shri Sonowal appealed to actively participate in the initiative that bridges the gap between ancient wisdom and modern advancement.

The Ayush Minister urged the practitioners and stakeholders in the Ayush sector to embrace the spirit of innovation and collaboration and assured that the government will also facilitate those willing to invest in other countries in the Ayush Sector. He said that developing entrepreneurship in Ayush Sector is a priority area identified by the government of India and there is huge potential and scope for young entrepreneurs to establish startups in Ayush Sector.

Shri V. Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs, highlighted the prowess of India’s traditional medicine, particularly Ayurveda, in tackling emerging health challenges. He said the recent NITI Aayog study underscores the robustness of our traditional medicine systems.

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary Ayush addressed the Global Ayurveda Festival and emphasized on the achievements in Ayurvedic education, elevating the standards of quality education in India. He congratulated the dedicated NCIM team for their wholehearted efforts in this. He highlighted the impactful evolution in public health through the National Ayush Mission. With 137 hospitals built or underway nationwide, the Ayush centers are flourishing in numerous districts. He also shed light on the pivotal role of the Research Council under Ministry of Ayush for being at the forefront of advancing scientific knowledge, conducting vital clinical trials, and promoting evidence-based practices in traditional medicine systems. He praised the team of CCRAS for actively engaging in collaborative studies, especially in integrative models.