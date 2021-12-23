Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh says, aim of “Mission Karmayogi” is to impart futuristic vision to civil services which could effectively determine the roadmap for next 25 years and shape the Century India of 2047

New Delhi : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said that the aim of “Mission Karmayogi” is to impart futuristic vision to civil services which could effectively determine the roadmap for next 25 years and shape the Century India of 2047.

Addressing the Workshop on Mission Karmayogi – The Path Ahead, as part of celebration of Good Governance Week, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the imperative need of shift from “rule” to “role” in governance is essential to meet PM Narendra Modi’s goal of New India and live up to its aspirations. He said, the era of generalists is over and this is far more relevant to Administration as we are entering the age of super-specialisation. He said, a civil service ‘fit-for-purpose’ and ‘fit-for-future’ requires a competency driven capacity building approach that focuses on imparting competencies critical to discharge its roles and that is exactly the main goal of Mission Karmayogi.

Dwelling on the theme of Integration, Dr Jitendra Singh said that Indian Institute of Public Administration, IIPA has established a Mission-Karmayogi Resource Cell at IIPA and is working in close coordination with National Capacity Building Commission, LBSNAA and other central training institutions (CTIs). It may be reiterated that in October, this year the Minister had addressed the first-ever Joint Roundtable of 23 Central Training Institutions organized for Capacity Building, at Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) for bringing efficiency in delivery of services and “Ease of Living” for common man.

Referring to Prime Minister’s exhortation to the Civil Servants to be creative and constructive; to be imaginative and innovative; to be proactive and polite; to be professional and progressive; to be energetic and enabling; to be efficient and effective; and to be transparent and tech-enabled, Dr Jitendra Singh said, to achieve his vision, it is imperative that the civil servants across the country have the right set of attitudes, skills and knowledge. He said, keeping this in mind, the Government has undertaken several initiatives including the launch of the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB). The programme is expected to integrate various dimensions of human resource management in government, such as capacity building through carefully curated and vetted digital e-learning material; deploying the right person to the right role through competency mapping; succession planning, etc.

Dr Jitendra Singh expressed hope that Mission Karmayogi will be a key enabler in continuously augmenting and enhancing delivery, and over time will be able to support in achieving the goal of $5 Trillion economy set by the Prime Minister. He said, the foundations of this Mission are rooted in the recognition that a citizen-centric civil service empowered with role right attitude, functional expertise and domain knowledge will result in improved ease of living and ease of doing business. He said, in the background of ever changing demographics, digital penetration as well as growing social and political awareness, there is a need to empower the civil servants to be more dynamic and professional.

Recalling the former Prime Minister Shri A. B. Vajpayee’s monumental contribution to Good Governance, Dr Jitendra Singh said, it’s an occasion to celebrate his vision of spreading awareness on accountability of the Government. The Minister said that he strongly believes that with citizen-centric governance at its heart, Mission Karmayogi will transform India’s new governance landscape and will deliver excellence in action and work for the welfare of the society.

Dr Jitendra Singh also unveiled the iGOT platform on the occasion with a short introduction.

Some of the other good governance initiatives of this Government to encourage efficient, transparent, corruption free, accountable and discretion free governance, following the maxim “Minimum Government – Maximum Governance” are –

e-Samiksha- A real time online monitoring system in respect of implementation of important Government programmes/projects; e-Office- e-Office Mission Mode Project to switchover to paperless office and efficient decision making; Self-certification of documents for appointments; Discontinuation of interview in recruitment to all Group ‘C’, Group ‘B’ (Non-Gazetted posts) to curb malpractices and for bringing objectivity to the selection process; Multi-source feedback for empanelment for the posts of Joint Secretary and above; Intensive review for weeding out inefficient officials and officers of doubtful integrity by premature retirement; Promoting e-Governance in a holistic manner; ASO foundation training programme has been restructured and linked to 18 behavioural and 38 functional competencies and it is now being delivered by ISTM to 884 ASOs in different Ministries.

Shri P.K.Tripathy, Secretary, DoPT, Shri Sanjay Singh, Secretary, DARPG, Shri V. Srinivas, Special Secretary, DARPG; Smt Rashmi Chowdhary, Additional Secretary, DoPT, Shri.S.D.Shibulal, Chairman, Task Force, Prof R.Balasubramaniam, Member Capacity Building Commission, Shri Pankaj Bansal, Member, SPV and other senior officials, Distinguished Panelists, Nodal Officers and nominees from the Ministries and Departments of Government of India, Heads and Representatives of Central Training Institutes and Administrative Training Institutes joined the deliberations.