Union Minister Dr Jitendra says, Three Lakh Life Certificate have been generated by using Face Authentication Technology from 1st October to 6th December 2022 for Central Government pensioners in comparison to 72,338 in previous year

New Delhi : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today informed that around Three Lakh Life Certificate have been generated by using Face Authentication Technology from 1st October to 6th December 2022 for Central Government pensioners in comparison to 72,338 in previous year.

The Government has introduced Face Authentication Technology in November 2021 for the pensioners to submit a Life Certificate.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Dr Jitendra Singh said, all Central Government pensioners are required to submit life certificate. He, however added that Face Authentication is not mandatory and the pensioner can submit life certificate by other modes also.

The Minister said, India Post and Payment Bank (IPPB) provides doorstep service for submission of life certificate of central Government pensioners. IPPB is utilizing its national network of more than 1,36,000 access points in Post Offices and more than 1,89,000 Postmen & Gramin Dak Sevaks with smart phones and biometric devices to provide Doorstep Banking Services.