Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to attend the review meeting on ‘STARS project’ on 16th February in #Bhubaneswar.

Education Secretaries of 6 states including #Odisha, Senior Govt Officials & NCERT officials will join brain-storming sessions from 16 to 17 February.

STARS Project was approved by the Cabinet under the Chairmanship of PM Narendra Modi in October 2020 with an aim to improve student outcomes in the selected states and the governance of school education in India.