Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah greets scientists on National Technology Day

New Delhi : Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah has greeted scientists on National Technology Day. In his tweets Shri Amit Shah said, “On National Technology Day, I pay tribute to the visionary and brilliant scientists and their unrelenting efforts to make India a nuclear power. The Pokhran Test serves as a shining example of India’s scientific ability and vision of the NDA govt under Late Atal Ji’s leadership.”

Shri Amit Shah said today, “Our progress in the field of science and technology under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has been rapid and his policies have laid the ground through policies such as Digital India and the Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign.”

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that “India’s strides in the field of technology and digitalisation is truly remarkable. During the COVID-19 pandemic, our technocrats showed that they can rise to any challenge, developing essential equipment such as PPE Kits, Masks and multiple COVID vaccines in a record time.”