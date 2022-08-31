Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah will launch “CAPF eAwas” web-portal in New Delhi tomorrow

New Delhi : Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah will launch the “CAPF eAwas” web-portal in New Delhi tomorrow. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, increasing the Housing Satisfaction Ratio (HSR) for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel is one of the priority areas of the Government. In order to increase the HSR, apart from construction of new houses, the existing house allotment policy of CAPFs has been modified whereby vacant houses of one Force can be allotted to desirous personnel of other Forces. In order to operationalize the revised policy of allotment and to also bring transparency in the allotment process, a common web-portal by the name ‘CAPF eAwas’ for online allotment of Departmental Pool Residential Accommodation and Separated Family Accommodation (SFA) held by CAPFs and Assam Rifles, has been developed. The web-portal will enable online registration and allotment of residential quarters/SFAs to eligible personnel of all CAPFs& Assam Rifles.

CAPF eAwas portal, which has been developed on the lines of the online allotment system of ‘General Pool Residential Accommodation (eSampada)’, will facilitate maintenance of an accurate inventory of ‘Residential Quarters/Separated Family Accommodation (SFA)’ held by CAPFs, as well as their allotment through online process to eligible Force personnel. The portal also has the provision for intimation to the applicant thru SMS and e-mail at various stages of allotment process. The portal would also facilitate planning for construction of new quarters based on demand-gap analysis.

The portal has a provision that if a house of any particular Force is not allotted for any reason for a period of four months, then anyCentral Armed Police Force personnel can apply for the same vacant house online. The houses which are available for inter-Force allotment would be visible to all CAPF personnel. This provision of inter-Force allotment will result in optimum utilization of available houses and thereby increasing the HSR.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and guidance of the Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, continuous efforts are being made to raise the housing satisfaction ratio in the CAPFs. This initiative of the Government is a step towards the welfare of Force personnel by way of enabling inter-Force allotment of residential accommodation which will go a long way in meeting the housing needs of Force personnel.

CAPFs is a uniform nomenclature for the six Forces of the Union of India under the Ministry of Home Affairs. These Forces are, the Assam Rifles (AR), the Border Security Force (BSF), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).