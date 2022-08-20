Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah visited AIIMS Trauma Center in New Delhi today to inquire about the health of the brave ITBP personnel who were injured in the bus accident in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi : Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah visited the AIIMS Trauma Center in New Delhi today to inquire about the health of the brave ITBP personnel who were injured in the bus accident in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Shri Amit Shah met Constable/GD Balwant Singh, Constable/GD Tsewang Dorje and Constable/GD Bablu Kumar and inquired about their health and wished them a speedy recovery. These three critically injured ITBP personnel were shifted from Srinagar to AIIMS Trauma Center in New Delhi yesterday by special air ambulance.

Doctors briefed the Home Minister on the health condition of the Jawans and medical procedures to be followed in the future. Senior officials of the ITBP also apprised the Union Home Minister about the health condition of the injured.

On August 16 seven Jawans were killed and 32 others were injured in a tragic bus accident near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel traveling in the bus were returning from Chandanwadi after successfully performing their duties for the Amarnath Yatra. The injured Jawans were taken to Srinagar for treatment on the same day.

Three critically injured ITBP personnel were shifted from Srinagar to AIIMS JPNA Trauma Center, New Delhi on August by special air ambulance for better treatment.