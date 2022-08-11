Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the one day National Conference of Rural Cooperative Banks organized by the Ministry of Cooperation and the National Federation of State Cooperative Banks NAFSCOB tomorrow in New Delhi. Mr Shah will also present Performance Awards to select State Cooperative Banks, District Central Cooperative Banks DCCBs or PACS and felicitate a few short-term cooperative credit institutions for 100 years of service.

The Government led Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working for the betterment of agriculture and rural areas and as the government’s investment in agriculture infrastructure increases, so does the role and potential of cooperatives.

The short-term cooperative credit structure in India comprises 34 State Cooperative Banks, 351 District Central Cooperative Banks and 96 thousand 575 PACS. The National Federation of State Cooperative Banks was established on 19th May 1964 with the broad objective to facilitate the operations of State and Central Cooperative Banks and development of short-term cooperative credit structure. NAFSCOB provides a common forum to its members and their affiliates or shareholders or owners to project their achievements, focus their concerns and promote their interests.

Union Minister of State for Cooperation B L Verma will address the valedictory session of the conference. Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation Gyanesh Kumar, Chairman of NAFSCOB Konduru Ravinder Rao and MD of NAFSCOB Bhima Subrahmanyam will also be present.

Amongst others who shall be attending the conference will be President of NCUI Dileep Sanghani, President of ICA-AP and Chairman KRIBHCO Dr. Chandra Pal Singh Yadav, Chairman of NAFED, Dr. Bijender Singh and senior officials from the Ministry of Cooperation.