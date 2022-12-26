Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah pays tributes to Guru Gobind Singh, Sahibzadas and Mata Gujri on ‘Veer Bal Diwas’

New Delhi : Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah has paid tributes to Guru Gobind Singh, Sahibzadas and Mata Gujri on ‘Veer Bal Diwas’.

In his tweet, Shri Amit Shah said that the Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh, bravely faced enemies even at a young age to protect the Motherland and religion. Their bravery is our heritage, remembering which the Modi Government is celebrating ‘Veer Bal Diwas’. I pay my respects to the bravery and sacrifices of the Sahibzads, Mata Gujri and Guru Gobind Singh.