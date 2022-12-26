National

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah pays tributes to Guru Gobind Singh, Sahibzadas and Mata Gujri on ‘Veer Bal Diwas’

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah has paid tributes to Guru Gobind Singh, Sahibzadas and Mata Gujri on ‘Veer Bal Diwas’.

In his tweet, Shri Amit Shah said that the Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh, bravely faced enemies even at a young age to protect the Motherland and religion. Their bravery is our heritage, remembering which the Modi Government is celebrating ‘Veer Bal Diwas’. I pay my respects to the bravery and sacrifices of the Sahibzads, Mata Gujri and Guru Gobind Singh.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.