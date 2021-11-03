Union Education & Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan greets the nation on the eve of Diwali

New Delhi : Union Education & Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan greeted the nation on the eve of Diwali and wished for the festival to bring prosperity and joy in everyone’s life.

In his message, Shri Pradhan said that on such auspicious occasions, we celebrate the joy of ‘giving’ and dāna is the practice of cultivating generosity. Speaking about the biggest of all daan- Vidya Daan, he said that we all have certain expertise, skill and knowledge, which we can share with others. There’s no better joy of giving, than giving that to our future generations, he added.

The Minister stated that the National Education Policy 2020 has given us the opportunity to focus on the spirit of donating knowledge and expertise through initiative called as Vidyanjali, with community participation and ownership of our schools. The Minister urged the participation of everyone in Vidyanjali to ensure quality education to the children across the country.

We want to develop Vidyanjali in such a way thateveryone can contribute to school education in some way or the other. The Minister hoped citizens from all walks of life will join this mass movement of Vidya Daan.