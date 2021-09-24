Union Chemicals & Fertilizers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya presents ICC Annual Awards for the Year 2020

New Delhi : Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya today presented the ICC (Indian Chemical Council) Annual Awards for the year 2020 in a virtual ceremony. He also launched the latest Edition of the Members Directory. This edition of the Directory contains detailed information of all the members of the council.

Congratulating the recipients of the awards, Mandaviya said that chemical sector is the foundation of our economy as many other sectors depend on it for their raw materials. He said that the Chemical sector has grown faster than the average GDP growth and it is expected to maintain this pace in coming years too.

He appreciated the role of Chemical industry in the fight against COVID pandemic. “It immensely helps the pharma sector and forms the bedrock of current vaccination drive”, he added. Emphasizing the need for more R&D in this sector, he said that chemical industry is a knowledge intensive sector; hence industry and academic institutions should collaborate for further research. He said that there is huge potential of investment in India and chemical industry needs to follow a cluster approach.

Echoing the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat by the Prime Minister, he said that the industry should strive to reduce import dependence and make India a manufacturing hub. He said that the government has given an incentive of more than 6000 crore rupees under PLI scheme to the industry. Efforts are being made to produce API in India. He ended his speech with the assurance that government will help chemical industry in every possible way.

Founded in 1938 by Acharya P C Ray and Dr B D Amin, ICC is the apex national body representing all branches of the Chemical Industry in India such as Organic & Inorganic Chemicals, Plastics & Petrochemicals & Petroleum Refineries, Dyestuffs & Dye-intermediates, Fertilizers & Pesticides, Specialty Chemicals, Paints etc.

Shri Samir Biswas, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Dr. Martin Brudermüller President, ICCA &Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of BASF SE, Mr. Ravi Goenka, President, ICC, and other senior officers of the Ministry were also present.

The details of Winners are as given below:

S.NO. AWARD RECIPIENT 1 LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD DR. SANTRUPT MISRA MR. AJAY SHRIRAM DR. ANIRUDDHA B. PANDIT 2 ICC ACHARYA P. C. RAY AWARD FOR DEVELOPMENT OF INDIGENOUS TECHNOLOGY GALAXY SURFACTANTS LTD 3 ICC AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN PROCESS DESIGN & ENGINEERING JUBILANT PHARMOVA LIMITED 4 ICC AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN MANAGEMENT OF HEALTH & SAFETY: CATEGORY I LANXESS INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED, JHAGADIA 5 ICC CERTIFICATE OF MERIT FOR EXCELLENCE IN MANAGEMENT OF HEALTH & SAFETY: CATEGORY I RASHTRIYA CHEMICALS & FERTILIZERS LTD., THAL UNIT. RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD., JAMNAGAR 6 ICC CERTIFICATE OF MERIT FOR EXCELLENCE IN MANAGEMENT OF HEALTH & SAFETY: CATEGORY II CLARIANT CHEMICALS INDIA LTD., CUDDALORE 7 ICC AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN MANAGEMENT OF HEALTH & SAFETY: CATEGORY II INDIAN OIL-TANKING LIMITED, CHHATTISGARH