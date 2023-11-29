Union Cabinet approves Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan

New Delhi: Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has approved Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM JANMAN) with total outlay of Rs.24,104 crore (Central Share:Rs.15,336 crore and State Share: Rs.8,768 crore) to focus on 11 critical interventions through 9 line Ministries. The Prime Minister announced the Abhiyan on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas from Khunti.

As announced in the Budget Speech 2023-24, “to improve socio-economic conditions of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), Pradhan Mantri PVTG of Development Mission will be launched. This will saturate PVTG households and habitations with basic facilities such as safe housing, clean drinking water and sanitation, improved access to education, health and nutrition, road and telecom connectivity, and sustainable livelihood opportunities. An amount of Rs.15,000 crore will be made available to implement the Mission in the next three years under the Development Action Plan for the Scheduled Tribes (DAPST).”

India has ST population of 10.45 crore as per 2011 census, out of which 75 communities located in 18 States and the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands have been categorized as Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs). These PVTGs continue to face vulnerability in social, economic and educational fields.

The PM-JANMAN (comprising Central Sector and Centrally Sponsored Schemes) to focus on 11 critical interventions through 9 Ministries including Ministry of Tribal Affairs which are as follows:

S.No. Activity No. of Beneficiary / Targets Cost norms 1 Provision of pucca houses 4.90 lakh Rs 2.39 lakhs /house 2 Connecting roads 8000 KM Rs 1.00 Cr/Km 3a Piped Water Supply/ All PVTG habitations including 4.90 lakhs HHs to be constructed under the mission As per schematic norms 3b Community water supply 2500 Villages/ habitations with population of less than 20 HHs As per actual cost arrived 4 Mobile Medical Units with medicine cost 1000 (10/district) Rs 33.88.00 lakhs/MMU 5a Construction of hostels 500 Rs 2.75 Cr/hostel 5b Vocational education & skilling 60 Aspirational PVTG blocks Rs 50 lakhs/block 6 Construction of Anganwadi Centers 2500 Rs 12 lakhs/AWC 7 Construction of Multipurpose Centers (MPC) 1000 Rs 60 lakhs/MPC Provision of ANM and Anganwadi worker in each MPC 8a Energization of HHs (Last mile connectivity) 57000 HHs Rs 22,500/HH 8b Provision of 0.3 KW solar off-grid system 100000 HHs Rs 50,000/HH or as per actual cost 9 Solar lighting in streets & MPCs 1500 units Rs 1,00,000/unit 10 Setting up of VDVKs 500 Rs 15 lakhs/VDVK 11 Installation of mobile towers 3000 villages As per schematic norms cost

Other than the interventions mentioned above, the following intervention of other Ministries will be part of Mission: