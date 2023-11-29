Union Cabinet approves Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan

New Delhi: Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has approved Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM JANMAN) with total outlay of Rs.24,104 crore (Central Share:Rs.15,336 crore and State Share: Rs.8,768 crore) to focus on 11 critical interventions through 9 line Ministries. The Prime Minister announced the Abhiyan on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas from Khunti.
As announced in the Budget Speech 2023-24, “to improve socio-economic conditions of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), Pradhan Mantri PVTG of Development Mission will be launched. This will saturate PVTG households and habitations with basic facilities such as safe housing, clean drinking water and sanitation, improved access to education, health and nutrition, road and telecom connectivity, and sustainable livelihood opportunities. An amount of Rs.15,000 crore will be made available to implement the Mission in the next three years under the Development Action Plan for the Scheduled Tribes (DAPST).”
India has ST population of 10.45 crore as per 2011 census, out of which 75 communities located in 18 States and the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands have been categorized as Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs). These PVTGs continue to face vulnerability in social, economic and educational fields.
The PM-JANMAN (comprising Central Sector and Centrally Sponsored Schemes) to focus on 11 critical interventions through 9 Ministries including Ministry of Tribal Affairs which are as follows:
|S.No.
|Activity
|No. of Beneficiary / Targets
|Cost norms
|1
|Provision of pucca houses
|4.90 lakh
|Rs 2.39 lakhs /house
|2
|Connecting roads
|8000 KM
|Rs 1.00 Cr/Km
|3a
|Piped Water Supply/
|All PVTG habitations including 4.90 lakhs HHs to be constructed under the mission
|As per schematic norms
|3b
|Community water supply
|2500 Villages/ habitations with population of less than 20 HHs
|As per actual cost arrived
|4
|Mobile Medical Units with medicine cost
|1000 (10/district)
|Rs 33.88.00 lakhs/MMU
|5a
|Construction of hostels
|500
|Rs 2.75 Cr/hostel
|5b
|Vocational education & skilling
|60 Aspirational PVTG blocks
|Rs 50 lakhs/block
|6
|Construction of Anganwadi Centers
|2500
|Rs 12 lakhs/AWC
|7
|Construction of Multipurpose Centers (MPC)
|1000
|Rs 60 lakhs/MPC Provision of ANM and Anganwadi worker in each MPC
|8a
|Energization of HHs (Last mile connectivity)
|57000 HHs
|Rs 22,500/HH
|8b
|Provision of 0.3 KW solar off-grid system
|100000 HHs
|Rs 50,000/HH or as per actual cost
|9
|Solar lighting in streets & MPCs
|1500 units
|Rs 1,00,000/unit
|10
|Setting up of VDVKs
|500
|Rs 15 lakhs/VDVK
|11
|Installation of mobile towers
|3000 villages
|As per schematic norms cost
Other than the interventions mentioned above, the following intervention of other Ministries will be part of Mission:
- Ministry of Ayush will set up Ayush Wellness Centre as per existing norms and Ayush facilities will be extended to PVTG habitations through Mobile Medical Units.
- Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will facilitate skill and vocational training in PVTG habitations, Multipurpose centres and hostels as per the suitable skills of these communities.