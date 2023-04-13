UAIL’s PROJECT “PUSTAKALAYA” – Stoking Curiosity

Bhubaneswar : In its endeavour to stoke curiosity and the desire to learn andcreate interest among the young generation in the aspirational districts like Rayagada and Kalahandi,Utkal Alumina International Limited, a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited of Aditya Birla Group has set up Pustakalayas (Libraries). These are located at its peripheral schools at Kashipur in Rayagada and Thuamul Rampur in Kalahandidistricts in Odisha.Theseunique libraries are in both government and local schools like Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir,Tikiri; Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir, Kashipur; Govt. UGME School, Maikanch; Govt. High School,Hadiguda and Govt. High School, Adri,in association with Angelique Foundation, New Delhi.

This according to Mr. Mazhar Beig, Unit Head and President of Utkal Alumina, will undoubtedly have a positive impact and raise the educational standards of the pupils in this isolated tribal hinterland. He advised the students and teachers to make the most of the facility. Our mission, as stated by Mr. Beig, is to raise the bar of education and to bring in a positive behavioural change among the pupils living in the outlying areas.

Pustakalaya Project intends to build meaningful and practical library spaces for students in middle and high schools, between the ages of 10 and 17 years andtheir reading comprehension. Currently more than 3500 school going children avail of this service. Each library houses 250 books.

Books on history, science, general knowledge, fiction, politics, freedom fighters, and autobiographies are available in the library. The books are vibrant, child-friendly in content featured with beautiful drawings.

The project impact is visible in the children’s reading, comprehension, and expression skills,which build their academic foundation and help them become independent and self-assured learners. At the Pustakalaya Project, more than 1200 students are now using the service. They have accumulated more than 200 plus learning hours since January 2023.

According to Ms. Sukanti Gouda, a Hindi teacher at Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir in Kashipur, “Pustakalya has a multiple effecton students’ lives.We are genuinely grateful to UAIL, for setting up this library at our school. It only enhances the students’ knowledge”.

Mr. Krushna Chandra Panda, a science teacher at Maikanch High School, stated that Pustakalya has a significant influence on students’ leisure reading habits. Students are now more effectively utilising their free time and gaining knowledge by reading books on moral science as part of enjoyable learning methods.

As a responsible corporate citizen, Utkal Aluminium International Ltd. is committed towards thesocio-economic wellbeing and transforming thelives in the tribal hinterland. UAIL is relentlessly working to improve the Human Development Index of our community through various CSR, CR & Sustainability initiatives in 232 villages of 25 Gram Panchayats of Odisha reaching out to more than 2,01,000 people.

Under the stewardship of Mrs. Rajashreeji Birla, in CSR engagements, the Group is involved in inclusive growth measures. It is active in the domain of education, healthcare, sustainable livelihood, infrastructure development and social reform in sync with the UNSDGs.