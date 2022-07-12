Two days’ National Conference of State Agriculture & Horticulture Ministers to be organized in Bengaluru, Karnataka

New Delhi : To commemorate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Government of India is organizing a two days’ National Conference of State Agriculture & Horticulture Ministers in Bengaluru on 14-15th July, 2022 in the presence of Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Ministers of State for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Sushri Shobha Karandlaje and Shri Kailash Choudhary and Ministers of Agriculture & Horticulture of the States.

Technical sessions would be conducted during the conference focusing on nine thematic areas, viz. Digital Agriculture, Pradhanmantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Natural Farming, FPO, e-NAM, Pradhanmantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, National Food Security Mission, Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, New Technology by ICAR. A separate session on the best practices in the agriculture & allied sector adopted in various states across the country would be integrated with the technical sessions during the conference. One of the major interventions of this conference would be launching of e-NAM Platform of Platform by Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare to promote trade & marketing of agriculture produce for getting better prices of agriculture commodities to farmers.

Government of India has taken a novel initiative for participation of the all stakeholders through this “Platform of Platforms (PoPs) under e-NAM” towards next level revolution in Agri- Produce Marketing which will facilitate the Indian Farmers to sell their produce beyond their state boundaries. This will enhance farmers’ accessibility digitally to multiple numbers of markets, buyers, service providers and to bring transparency in trade transactions with the intent to improve price discovery mechanism for better price realization of farm produce to the farmers. The e-NAM as Platform of Platforms will pave way to create an efficient and effective “One Nation One Market” ecosystem.

This conference is being organized to commemorate 75 Years of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ which is a step forward towards building a self-reliant India.