Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda will inaugurate Mega Rozgar Mela on 4th March 2023 hosted by ASDC in Saraikela , Jharkhand

Arjun Munda, Union Minister of Tribal Affairs, and the former Chief Minister of Jharkhand will inaugurate an Apprenticeship Rozgar Mela (Job Fair) hosted by Automotive Skills Development Council (ASDC) on 4th March, 2023 at the Kashi Sahu College in the Saraikela district of Jharkhand as the Chief Guest of the event.

The mega job fair will be a unique example of public private partnership, and is expected to be attended by leading automotive companies, offering job opportunities to the tribal youth to become trained technicians for two and four-wheelers. Thousands of tribal candidates from nearby locations are expected to attend the fair.

The job fair will be an important event for students and the automotive sector in Jharkhand and will provide a platform for tribal students to showcase their skills and for companies to find the right talent for their units, providing rightful opportunities to the tribal youth to upgrade their skills and work with the prestigious organizations.

In September 2022, a similar recruitment drive was organised by Tata Electronics Pvt. Ltd. A 2-day Recruitment Drive was organized in Khunti, Saraikela, Chaibasa and Simdega. A total of 387 out of 488 girls from Khunti, 152 out of 331 girls from Saraikela, 846 out of 1071 girls from Simdega and 513 out of 715 girls from Chaibasa qualified in the recruitment drive and were employed at the Tata Electronics’ Hosur Plant in Tamil Nadu.

The drive was initiated with the efforts of Minister for Tribal Affairs, Shri Arjun Munda during Sewa Pakhawada being celebrated on Hon’ble Prime Minister ’s birthday. The initiative received a great response and more than 2600 girls and young women participated in the recruitment drive from the rural areas of the districts, out of which 1898 girls were selected in 2 days.

It is hoped that similar events will be organized in the future to support the growth of the automotive sector in Jharkhand and other Tribal areas of the country.