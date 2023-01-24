Tri-services Amphibious Exercise, AMPHEX 2023 Concludes

The biennial Tri-Services Amphibious Exercise, AMPHEX 2023 was conducted at Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh from 17 to 22 January 23. AMPHEX is aimed at joint training of elements of all three services in various facets of amphibious operations to enhance interoperability and synergy. AMPHEX 23 is the first time that the exercise was undertaken at Kakinada, and was the largest ever AMPHEX conducted till date. The participating forces undertook complex exercises in all domains of amphibious operations over five days. The exercise culminated in a successful Amphibious Assault which was reviewed by Vice Adm Sanjay Vatsayan, AVSM, NM, Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command, in the presence of Force Commanders of the Indian Navy and Indian Army.

The exercise witnessed the participation of a number of amphibious ships consisting of Large Platform Dock (LPD), Landing Ships and Landing Crafts, Marine Commandos (MARCOS), helicopters and aircraft from the Indian Navy. Indian Army participated in the exercise with over 900 troops which included Special Forces, Artillery and Armoured vehicles. Jaguar fighters and C 130 aircraft from the IAF also participated in the exercise.

AMPHEX 2023 successfully demonstrated the amphibious capabilities and validated the excellent coordination that exists between the three Services to undertake the full spectrum of amphibious operations.