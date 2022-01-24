Trade Defence Wing (TDW) operations under DOC result in reduction of anti-subsidy duty imposed on Indian exporters from 11.67% to 2.82%

New Delhi: To address the needs of Indian exporters, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) besides conducting investigations against dumped and subsidised imports from other countries, also protects the interests of Indian exporters in investigations conducted by other countries against Indian exports through its Trade Defence Wing (TDW).

The TDW was established in the year 2016, and has been the nodal point for extending support and defending the interests of Indian exporters in investigations undertaken by other countries against India. The TDW coordinates with various departments of the Central as well as the State Governments and presents India’s defence. Consultations with investigating authorities of other countries, particularly USA and EU authorities, are regularly held to explain, reiterate and drive home the standpoint of the Indian government.

The Trade Defence Wing (TDW) has been constantly striving to ensure that minimal or no trade remedial measure is applied on Indian goods by other countries.

TDW operations have recently gained momentum. The sustained efforts of the Trade Defence Wing are reflected in the fact that in majority of the preliminary and final findings issued during April 2021 – December 2021, by other investigating authorities on CVD Investigations/ Reviews conducted on the exports from India, minimal duty rates ranging from 3-6% have only been imposed.

In Counter Vailing Duty (CVD) investigation against export of stainless-steel cold rolled products by European Commission (EC), active intervention of TDW through consultation resulted in imposition of duty margin as low as 0.45% by the European Commission.

In CVD Administrative review conducted by USA for the year 2019 against export of Polyethylene Terephthalate film, sheet & strip from India, a preliminary duty of 2.82% only was imposed as against 11.67% imposed earlier for the year 2018.