Total Recoveries in India surpass 26 lakh

New Delhi:A significant feature of India’s management of COVID-19 cases is the growing rate of recovered patients. Higher number of patients are recovering and being discharged from hospitals and home isolation (in case of mild and moderate cases). These recoveries are being achieved because of adherence to the “National Standard Treatment Protocol” by all health facilities across the country as well as by regular daily monitoring of positive cases under home isolation.

The COVID-19 recoveries have crossed 26 lakh today. Recovery of 2,648,998patients has been made possible because of the holistic and strategic policy of TESTING aggressively, TRACKING comprehensively & TREATING efficiently in supervised home isolation and facility isolation, and in hospitals.

65,050 recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours. The Centre has been regularly interacting with States that are showing higher fatality rates. There is a sharp focus on skilled doctors to man the ICUs. AIIMS New Delhi through its tele-consultation sessions every Tuesday and Friday is building the clinical treatment capabilities and skills of the doctors in the States/UTs. With better ambulance services ensuring reduced response time, focus on Standard of Care and use of non-invasive oxygen, steroids and anti- coagulants, the Recovery Rate has now reached76.47%. As a result, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) has also been low when compared to the global average. It is on a continuous decline and currently stands at 1.81%.

The Recovery Rate of India is following a continuous upward incline whereas the Case Fatality Rate is constantly declining.

The actual case load of the country is the active cases (752,424) which is only 21.72%of the total positive cases. They are under active medical supervision. With a consistent and sustained increase in recoveries, the gap between recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases reach nearly 19 lakh.

For all authentic & updated information on COVID-19 related technical issues, guidelines & advisories please regularly visit: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/ and @MoHFW_INDIA.

Technical queries related to COVID-19 may be sent to [email protected] and other queries on [email protected] and @CovidIndiaSeva .

In case of any queries on COVID-19, please call at the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare helpline no.: +91-11-23978046 or 1075 (Toll-free). List of helpline numbers of States/UTs on COVID-19 is also available at https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/coronvavirushelplinenumber.pdf

