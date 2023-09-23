Three-day National Tourism Fair kicks off in Odisha capital Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : In a bid to boost tourism among the travel fraternity and travel enthusiasts of Odisha, Blue Eye India Pvt. Ltd., an established name in the field of Tourism promotion in India, has hosted a three-day national “Tourism Fair 2023” in Bhubaneswar. Starting from 22nd to 24th September 2023, the three-day Tourism Fair, will be held at Hotel Pal Heights, Bhubaneswar exhibiting the travel industry and offering lucrative packages to the travelers. This three-day travel trade show is duly supported by Madhya Pradesh Tourism, Gujarat Tourism, Rajasthan Tourism, Himachal Pradesh Tourism and supported by Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.

The inaugural ceremony of the Tourism fair was graced by Dr. Sabir Hussain, Director, Indian Institute of Tourism Management (IITTM), Bhubaneswar as Chief Guest in the presence of other dignitaries including Rashmi Sonia Tirkey, Assistant Director of Ministry of Tourism, Govt. of India, Pawan Jain, Joint Director & Tesena Yadav, Assistant Director from Rajasthan Tourism, Sanjeev Kumar from Himanchal Tourism, Surabhi Sharma from Gujarat Tourism, Saurav Pandey from Madhya Pradesh Tourism, Alok Maharana Managing Director, Sand Pebbles Tours & Travels and Subrata Bhowmick, Director, Blue Eye India Pvt. Ltd.

Putting light on future of tourism Dr. Sabir Hussain, Director, IITTM said, “Odisha as well as India has rich heritage and flora fauna. The government has also come up with ample infrastructural development to encourage tourism. But that is not enough. We as responsible citizens it’s our duty to take charge of the places we visit. I specially urge to the young mass to realize the potential of tourism and create as much as awareness as possible.

Intended to boost tourism among travel enthusiasts and travel trade community of the region, the Tourism fair brings travel, tourism, hospitality, leisure and other related industries under one roof. The tourism fair is also going to attract trade buyers and sellers from various sectors, as well as a large number of travel freaks, seeking the best packages for hotels and tours. Also it is going to aware the enthusiast with the latest developments trends of travel destinations. It should be noted that the exhibition also offers discounted travel packages to the visitors.

Speaking on the initiative, Subrata Bhowmick, Director, Blue Eye India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The tourism fair is an attempt to uphold the multi-dimensional aspects of Incredible India Campaign in order to encourage & boost the tourism urge among the travel lover. Also it will inculcate the tourism temper & spirit among the visitors to the fair by providing all necessary travel related information.”

This 3-day exhibition will aslo open up a new business horizon for further improvement of travel trade activities in the region and will also help all the visitors to the fair, participating travel trade members & others associated with the industry to interact & exchange their views with each other for developing a strong business network amongst them.