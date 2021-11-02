New Delhi : The Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah today launched the ‘Ayushmaan CAPF’ Scheme health cards at the national level in New Delhi. The Union Home Minister launched the scheme by handing over the‘Ayushmaan card to a personnel. He also handed over ‘Ayushmaan CAPF’ Scheme health cards to the Director General, NSG for distribution to NSG personnel.Today, on the auspicious occasion of ‘Dhanvantri Pooja’, which is celebrated in the honour of ‘The God of Medicine’, the process of distribution of health cards across CAPFs has begun. From today onwards, health cards distribution will be undertaken in all CAPFs and the number of cards distributed will be displayed on the website of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on a daily basis. The distribution of about 35 Lakh cards will be completed by December, 2021.

Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah had launched ‘Ayushmaan CAPF’ Scheme on Pilot basis in the State of Assam on 23rd January, 2021 to provide healthcare services to all Central Armed Police Force (CAPFs) personnel and their dependents. The Scheme is a joint initiative of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and National Health Authority (NHA). The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has always given paramount importance to the interests of the security forces of the country, and has taken many steps for their welfare. Union Home Minister said the CAPFs should take care of security of the country without any worries, Modi Government will take care of their families. The scheme has been designed to cover all serving personnel and their dependents of the seven Central Armed Police Forces under MHA, namely, Assam Rifles (ARs), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Security Guard (NSG) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). CAPF personnel and their families will now be able to avail cashless in-patient and out-patient healthcare facilities at all Hospitals empanelled under Ayushmaan Bharat PM-JAY or CGHS.

As a part of pan-India roll out of the Scheme, health cards will be distributed to more than 35 lakh beneficiaries across various CAPFs which include serving force personnel and their family members. Force-wise number of beneficiaries, as on date, are as under :-

Name of CAPF Number of Beneficiaries National Security Guards 32,972 Assam Rifles 2,35,132 Indo Tibetan Border Police 3,33,243 Sashastra Seema Bal 2,54,573 Central Industrial Security Force 4,66,927 Border Security Force 10,48,928 Central Reserve Police Force 11,86,998 Total 35,58,773

As a part of celebration of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ it was decided to distribute 7.5 lakhs health cards to CAPF beneficiaries by December, 2021. However, the process of making of health cards was speeded up and now all 35 lakh cards will be distributed to Force personnel and their family members by December, 2021.

The pan-India roll out of Ayushmaan Scheme for CAPFs will provide seamless access to healthcare services to all serving CAPF personnel and their dependents anywhere in the country at all AB PM-JAY and CGHS empanelled hospitals. To enable seamless services to CAPF beneficiaries, NHA has created appropriate mechanisms with a dedicated toll-free helpline 14588, an online grievance management system, and a stringent fraud and abuse detection, prevention and control system.