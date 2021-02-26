The new BMW R nineT and BMW R nineT Scrambler launched in India

Gurugram: BMW Motorrad India has launched the new BMW R nineT and BMW R nineT Scrambler in India. Available as completely built-up units (CBU), the motorcycles can be booked at all BMW Motorrad India dealerships from today onwards.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President BMW Group India, said, “The new BMW R nineT and the new BMW R nineT Scrambler are an expression of a timeless motorcycling culture that celebrates pure riding, sportiness and yet absolutely stands apart in its design and appeal. Deriving its charm from the past, it delivers ultimate riding pleasure of today. We are delighted to add yet another exciting new facet to the BMW Motorrad heritage world of experience in India, one that inspires nostalgia among enthusiasts to this day.”

The new BMW R nineT is a classic roadster that embodies the passion and innovation of over 90 years of motorcycle design, with high-quality materials and careful workmanship in the smallest details. Its iconic boxer engine now blends in even better with the original proportions and unleashes power over the asphalt with its improved torque curve.

The new BMW R nineT Scrambler revives the Scrambler era in a very special way. It has everything that defines this motorcycle type, filled with a very distinct spirit. It is created for motorcycle fans who love things that are purist, reduced to the essentials and non-conformist combined with the technology and quality of a BMW.

The ex-showroom prices are as follows –

The new BMW R nineT – INR 18,50,000

The new BMW R nineT Scrambler – INR 16,75,000

*Prices prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Delivery will be made ex-showroom. Ex-showroom price (inclusive of GST and compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax/cess levies and insurance. Prices and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact your local authorized BMW Motorrad Dealer.

The new BMW R nineT will be available in the following colors: Blackstorm Metallic/Brushed Aluminium, Option 719 Aluminium, Mineral White Metallic/Aurum and Night Black Matt/Aluminium Matt.

The new BMW R nineT Scrambler will be available in the following colors: Granite Gray Metallic, Cosmic Blue Metallic/Light White, Black Storm Metallic/Racing Red and Kalamata Metallic Matt

The new BMW R nineT and BMW R nineT Scrambler will be sold and serviced through the premium dealer network of BMW Motorrad that is present across important centres in India including Delhi (Lutyens Motorrad), Mumbai (Navnit Motors), Pune (Bavaria Motors), Chennai (KUN Motorrad), Bengaluru (Tusker Motorrad), Ahmedabad (Gallops Autohaus), Kochi (EVM Autokraft), Hyderabad (JSP Motorrad), Indore (Munich Motors), Lucknow (Speed Motors), Chandigarh (Krishna Automobiles), Jaipur (Pratap Motorrad), Raipur (Mandhan Motors), Cuttack (OSL Prestige) and Ranchi (Titanium Autos).

For complete peace of mind, BMW Motorrad bikes come with a standard warranty for ‘three years, unlimited kilometers. The warranty can be extended to fourth and fifth year at an additional cost. Road Side Assistance, a 24×7 365 days package further ensures prompt services in case of breakdown and towing situations.

An exclusive range of accessories and lifestyle merchandise for the new BMW R nineT and BMW R nineT Scrambler can be purchased from BMW Motorrad dealerships.

The new BMW R nineT and BMW R nineT Scrambler.

The design of the new BMW R nineT models follows the principle of reduction to the essentials. This classic approach used in designing the R nineT models unmistakably takes inspiration from motorsports heritage.

The classic appearance is complemented by the newly designed circular instrument with analogue speedometer display and integrated indicator lights, housed in a high-quality metal casing and bearing the BMW logo. The models now have state-of-the-art LED headlamp including daytime running light.

The BMW R nineT and BMW R nineT Scrambler enthrall riders with an unmistakable and authentic design, powerful torque and unique, throaty sound. They have a powerful 1,170 cc air/oil-cooled 2-cylinder four-stroke engine with DOHC cylinder head, four valves and two camshafts and shaft drive. With an output of 109 Hp at 7,520 rpm and a maximum torque of 119 Nm at 6,000 rpm, the engine is an ideal partner for dynamic riding pleasure. The motorcycles accelerate from 0 – 100 km/hr in just 3.5 seconds and achieve a top speed of 200 km/hr.

The motorcycles feature two standard riding modes – ‘Rain’ and ‘Road’ to suit individual rider preferences. In ‘Rain’ mode, a gentle throttle response combined with sensitive control of the Automatic Stability Control (ASC) ensures increased safety when accelerating in slippery road conditions such as on a wet road surface. In the ‘Road’ riding mode, the throttle response is balanced, and ASC control is geared towards dry and non-slip road conditions.

Secure deceleration is ensured by 4-piston brake calipers at the front, along with floating ABS Pro including Dynamic Brake Control (DBC) and a new suspension strut with travel-dependent damping (WAD) now comes as standard. ABS Pro in combination with DBC increases safety when braking – at banking angles as well as in difficult situations. Standard features also include a new shock absorber with WAD, providing enhanced suspension comfort and convenient adjustment of the spring preload via a hand wheel.