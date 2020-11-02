The first-ever BMW X3 M launched in India

Gurugram: BMW India has introduced the first-ever M car in its high-performance model line-up in the mid-size Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) segment with the launch of BMW X3 M today. The first-ever BMW X3 M is designed to offer standout performance characteristics, personified with squarely geared features to meet the functional requirements of a high-performance car.

The first-ever BMW X3 M is now available across BMW dealerships in the country as a completely built-up unit (CBU).

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW’s Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) segment is a testament to a remarkable success story. The introduction of a high-performance mid-size SAV will further strengthen our presence in the segment & entice new driving experiences. Uniqueness of the first-ever BMW X3 M lies in a newly developed powerful engine & sophisticated chassis technology. This vehicle, to the very last detail, offers a unique combination of luxury & sporting dynamics, providing an exciting, safe & novel driving experience to our customers. The new SAV is equipped with world-class features, evidently distinguishing it from others in the segment.”

The first-ever BMW X3 M embodies high performance driving dynamics on one hand & everyday qualities on the other, unleashing outstanding driving potential in the segment. The interior-exterior design along with M specific features lend a true motor sport personality to the car.

The ex-showroom price of the first-ever BMW X3 M is INR 99,90,000.

*Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies & insurance. Price & options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact the local authorised BMW Dealer.

The first-ever BMW X3 M is available in Donington Grey, Toronto Red, Phytonic Blue, Sophisto Grey, Black Sapphire & Alpine White. The upholstery is available in Leather ‘Vernasca’ Design in Black & Oyster.

All online bookings done for the first-ever BMW X3 M before 31 December 2020 at shop.bmw.in will enjoy a special benefit – an exclusive hospitality experience designed by BMW Excellence Club in collaboration with Isprava luxury villas.

By visiting shop.bmw.in, customers can explore a 360° view of vehicle exterior & interior along-with all features & personalization options at the click of a button. All queries on product, service packages & finance options can be addressed by interacting with a dealer representative online. In addition, payments can be made online in a secure way.

Customers of the first-ever BMW X3 M will gain membership to the exclusive BMW Excellence Club. A member’s only collective, BMW Excellence Club caters to the discerning taste of BMW customers by curating unmatched luxury experiences from around the world. The program features four main categories: Bespoke Travel, The High Life, Grandstand & BMW Privileges.

The first-ever BMW X3 M

The exterior design takes the typical muscular proportions shared by all BMW X models. Its long wheelbase, short overhangs, slightly hexagonal wheel arches, crisp lines & clean-cut surface contouring completes the picture with a sprinkling of tell-tale M features for that extra dose of sporting supremacy. The all-new model sports a BMW kidney grille with black double bars. The signature M gills are integrated into the Air Breathers on the front flanks. The exterior mirrors’ special M design brings about a further reduction in aerodynamic drag. The standard equipment also includes 20-inch M light-alloy wheels.

The interior of the first-ever BMW X3 M creates a sporty & luxurious ambience. The unmistakable M-style cockpit design has electrically adjustable sports seats with memory, Vernasca leather upholstery, ambient lighting, an M-specific instrument cluster & a restyled M selector lever. Although the interior appears firmly focused on a sporty driving experience, it still retains the versatility for which BMW X models are known. Adding space to the cabin is the large Panorama Sunroof. The vehicle comes with a 40 20:40 split-folding rear backrest, enabling luggage capacity to be increased to a maximum of 1,600 litres.

The addition to the BMW M GmbH line-up in the mid-size Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) segment also heralds the arrival of a newly developed six-cylinder in-line engine with superlative performance. The engine stands out with its familiar M high-revving character, the latest M TwinPower Turbo technology update, plus track-tested cooling & oil supply systems. The engine generates maximum output of 353 kW/480 hp from its 3.0-litre displacement, together with peak torque of 600 Nm (442 lb-ft), & goes from 0-100 km/h in 4.2 seconds, with a top speed of 250 km/h.

For flawless distribution of power, the high-performance engine teams up with an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic & uses the new M xDrive all-wheel-drive system. The M xDrive system has a rear-wheel bias & offers four driving modes that optimise performance. The centrally controlled interaction between M xDrive & the Active M Differential at the rear axle allows the all-wheel-drive system to split the engine’s power between the four wheels as required to deliver optimal traction, agility & directional stability.

The engine is complemented with a sophisticated chassis technology, tuned astutely to marshal the engine’s prowess & provide sublime dynamics. The bespoke kinematics & elastokinematics of the M-specific suspension – with its double-joint spring strut front axle & five link rear axle – deliver precise wheel location & directional stability. Composed to deliver precisely controllable on-limit handling, the chassis technology package rounds off with M-specific steering (including M Servotronic & variable ratio) & powerful M compound brakes.

The first-ever BMW X3 M is loaded with cutting edge BMW Safety technologies such as front, side & head airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including M Dynamic Mode, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Brake Control, Dry Braking function, Cruise Control with braking function along with Collision & Pedestrian Warning with City Braking function. Also available as part of the standard package are Adaptive LED headlights, BMW Live Cockpit Professional, High Beam Assistant & Parking Assistant. M-specific display content can also be shown on the BMW Head-Up Display, projecting driving information onto the windscreen & into the driver’s immediate field of vision.

The first-ever BMW X3 M features a 12.3-inch Multifunction Display touchscreen, iDrive Touch Controller, multifunction steering wheel’s buttons, the voice control feature along-with the optional BMW Gesture Control. It also gets BMW Virtual Assistant, telephony with wireless charging, & hi-fi speaker system. In addition, the options list for the first-ever BMW X3 provides further scope for individualisation that includes 21-inch light alloy wheels, BMW Display Key, M Sport exhaust, M Driver’s package & Harman Kardon Surround Sound System.

Related

comments