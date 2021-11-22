The Department of Food and Public Distribution successfully organizes Iconic Week Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav from 15-21 November

New Delhi : The Department of Food and Public Distribution under Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution commemorated and celebrated 75 years of India’s Independence as the Iconic Week ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ from November 15, 2021 till November 21, 2021.

Several activities were organised round the week to honour the essence of united India. However, various organisations under the Department will continue to organise activities throughout the year.

On the first day of celebration, the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal virtually inaugurated the office building, Divisional Office Hubballi in Karnataka and Food Security Museum at Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu along with a Photo Exhibition.

In his address, he said, “Apart from working on various aspects of Food Security maintenance in our country, I am happy to note that they are equally indulgent in reaching out to people and making them known among stakeholders through various events, most notable being the celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.”

Minister of State (MoS) for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Shri Ashwinin Kumar Choubey and Minister of State (MoS) for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Rural Development, Ms. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti also virtually attended the event.

In another programme, Shri Goyal virtually inaugurated 50th Convocation Ceremony of National Sugar Institute, Kanpur on November 16, 2021 as a part of celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration.

“The Sugar industry is the backbone of rural economy & as experts of Sugar Industry you are crucial to bring Aatmanirbharta to farmers, villages & nation,” he told the students during the address.

Minister of State (MoS) for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Rural Development, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti also physically attended the event in Kanpur.

During his maiden visit to North-East as a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebration, Goyal announced setting up a mega handloom cluster at Olympic silver medalist Saikohm Mirabai Chanu’s native village in Manipur’s Imphal East district. The estimated cost of mega handloom cluster is Rs 30 crore and will be established under the National Handloom Development Programme (NHDP).

He also announced setting up of a handloom and handicraft village at Moirang in Bishnupur district, where the INA hoisted the tricolor flag for the first time in Indian soil. It will pay befitting tribute to the freedom fighters, particularly to the soldiers of the INA, he said.

Shri Goyal made these announcements during the inauguration ceremony of a Thematic Exhibition of Crafts organized jointly by Development Commissioner (Handicraft) of Manipur government and Union Ministry of Textiles in Imphal.

He attended the ‘Janajati Gaurav Divas’ under the Iconic Week in Manipur and Guwahati.

Also, NFSA division organised a programme under Iconic Week of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava at Varansi. The awareness programme targeted women and children and sensitised the participants about the importance of fortified rice.