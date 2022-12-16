Technical audit of Internet Service Providers which includes technical information about the network, upstream and downstream bandwidth, tariff plans etc., is being done annually: Devusinh Chauhan

Directives on Net Neutrality incorporating the principles of non-discriminatory treatment of content were issued by Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in July 2018. Subsequently, DoT amended the Unified License for Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) and Unified License (Virtual Network Operators) and Unified Access Service License Agreement to incorporate the principles of non-discriminatory treatment of content in Sept. 2018 and issued an amendment in Internet Service Provider license for Regulatory Framework on “Net Neutrality” in May 2019.

DoT sent a reference to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on 31.07.2018 seeking TRAI’s recommendations on ‘Traffic Management Practices (TMPs) and Multi-Stakeholder Body for Net Neutrality’. TRAI provided its recommendation on the subject on 22.09.2020. The recommendations of TRAI are under examination.

Technical audit of Internet Service Providers which includes technical information about the network, upstream and downstream bandwidth, tariff plans etc., is being done annually.

